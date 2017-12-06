The Sun News
Latest
6th December 2017 - Soldiers kill 7 terrorists, recover arms, IED in Borno
6th December 2017 - Oyo PDP endorses Ladoja for PDP national chairman
6th December 2017 - Traders lick their wounds, as fire guts Karmo Market
6th December 2017 - Stakeholders unveil Bwari tourist village project
6th December 2017 - Fuss over Abuja ‘ghost’ houses
6th December 2017 - When church used carnival for evangelism 
6th December 2017 - Beauty queen takes peace education to Abuja IDPs camp
6th December 2017 - Yuletide: Daredevil criminals invade Abuja
6th December 2017 - Lagos, 9mobile to teach 1m Nigerians to code by 2019
6th December 2017 - Google introduces app to reduce high mobile data usage
Home / National / Osinbajo visits Numan over farmers, herders violence

Osinbajo visits Numan over farmers, herders violence

— 6th December 2017

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has visited Numan, Adamawa State, to condole with the people, over the recent spate of violence which had led to several deaths in the area.

Attacks by opposing sides in the area have led to dozens of deaths in the last two weeks.

On Monday, fresh fight erupted in a predominantly Bachama Community, in what locals said was a reprisal by their Fulani neighbours whose relatives had earlier been killed.

Residents said homes were set ablaze as locals were killed, while  dozens fled into the bush.

After arriving Yola Airport, where he was received by Governor Jibrilla Bindow, Osinbajo proceeded to the palace of the Lamido of Adamawa, Barkindo Mustapha.

The vice president held a closed-door meeting with the monarch and other chiefs across the state.

He then proceeded to Numan, where he was received by the Hamma Bachama, Honest Irmiya, in his palace.

“I am here on Mr. President’s instruction; he wants a first hand report of what happened in Numan and Mubi earlier,” Osinbajo said and promised that “a permanent solution would be worked out.”

The spokesperson to the vice president, Laolu Akande, later tweeted that Osinbajo “condoles victims and adds that impunity would not be condoned anymore regarding this conflicts.”

“What our people want is to be led to progress. As leaders, our duty is to lead the people towards prosperity and development. “That is the kind of leadership we must provide. If we don’t provide that, then we have lost our rights to be leaders,” Osinbajo said.

Post Views: 27
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

3 Comments

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 6th December 2017 at 5:56 am
    Reply

    Only the natives of this territory will handle it- which is fulani criminal terrorists who are not natives in this territory, do not have native land in this territory, vacating this territory of the natives now with their criminal caliphate, politicians, military circle, collaborators etc. hidden under the fraudulent political name Nigeria- dead or alive. Which must be accomplished in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 6th December 2017 at 6:12 am
    Reply

    Natives of this territory are united and will live in peace under the natives Disintegrated Republics, with economic cooperation and assistance etc. The only enemy in this territory are fulani criminal terrorists with their criminal caliphate etc. who are not natives in this territory of the natives, do not have native land in this territory of the natives. They must vacate this territory of the natives now- dead or alive in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. God Is With Us!!!

  3. ABOIKAGBO 6th December 2017 at 6:47 am
    Reply

    That is why Biafra can never hapn. Cos d rights of minority tribes ar nt recognized. So, fulanis ar no longer natives?

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Soldiers kill 7 terrorists, recover arms, IED in Borno

— 6th December 2017

From Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army said its soldiers on counter insurgency operations in the north east  killed seven members of the Boko Haram terrorists group in two separate operations in some parts of Borno State. Director, Army Public Relations Brigadier-General Sani Usman, who made this known in a statement said the soldiers who…

  • Oyo PDP endorses Ladoja for PDP national chairman

    — 6th December 2017

      Ahead Saturday’s national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja, to elect its national chairman, the Oyo State chapter of the party Tuesday endorsed former governor of the state, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, as its sole candidate.   Ladoja’s endorsement was made known in a tweet by the party’s spokesman, Akeem Olatunji, against…

  • Lagos, 9mobile to teach 1m Nigerians to code by 2019

    — 6th December 2017

    Telecom company, 9mobile, in partnership with the Lagos State Government, plans to teach at least one million Lagos residents how to code by 2019. In line with the vision of the Code Lagos initiative, a coding centre has been launched in one of the company’s adopted schools, Rabiatu Thompson Primary School, Surulere, Lagos. Code Lagos…

  • Google introduces app to reduce high mobile data usage

    — 6th December 2017

    Google has unveiled Datally, an Android app that helps smartphone users understand, control and save mobile data. Datally works on all smartphones running Android 5.0 (Lollipop) and higher, and is available for download on the  Google Play Store  globally. Speaking at the launch of Datally in Lagos, Google Nigeria’s country director, Mrs. Juliet Ehimuan-Chiazor, said,…

  • Yuletide: How to avoid long queues at ATM points

    — 6th December 2017

    By Olabisi Olaleye        [email protected] 08094000013, 08111813040 Long queues of customers have always characterised the Yuletide in the last couple of years. While banks and automated teller machines (ATM) have always been bombarded by thousands of users, waiting to deposit or withdraw cash is just as hectic. Even before the Yuletide, bank customers…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share