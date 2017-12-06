Osinbajo visits Numan over farmers, herders violence

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has visited Numan, Adamawa State, to condole with the people, over the recent spate of violence which had led to several deaths in the area.

Attacks by opposing sides in the area have led to dozens of deaths in the last two weeks.

On Monday, fresh fight erupted in a predominantly Bachama Community, in what locals said was a reprisal by their Fulani neighbours whose relatives had earlier been killed.

Residents said homes were set ablaze as locals were killed, while dozens fled into the bush.

After arriving Yola Airport, where he was received by Governor Jibrilla Bindow, Osinbajo proceeded to the palace of the Lamido of Adamawa, Barkindo Mustapha.

The vice president held a closed-door meeting with the monarch and other chiefs across the state.

He then proceeded to Numan, where he was received by the Hamma Bachama, Honest Irmiya, in his palace.

“I am here on Mr. President’s instruction; he wants a first hand report of what happened in Numan and Mubi earlier,” Osinbajo said and promised that “a permanent solution would be worked out.”

The spokesperson to the vice president, Laolu Akande, later tweeted that Osinbajo “condoles victims and adds that impunity would not be condoned anymore regarding this conflicts.”

“What our people want is to be led to progress. As leaders, our duty is to lead the people towards prosperity and development. “That is the kind of leadership we must provide. If we don’t provide that, then we have lost our rights to be leaders,” Osinbajo said.