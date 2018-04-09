Osinbajo to visit Onitsha for MSME Business Clinic

The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, will visit the commercial city of Onitsha on Thursday this week for a two-day Anambra MSME Clinic, which starts on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

The event, which will hold at the All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha, will feature two segments of activities – open exhibitions by MSMEs and a business clinic where participating MSME operators in Anambra State will be exposed to important new approaches for survival and growth.

The two-day event is designed as a part of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) by the Federal Government, which is targeted at driving the nation’s economy out of recession and breaking the stranglehold of oil on the economy.

Central to the initiative is the need to create an enabling environment for all critical stakeholders to interact with each other to enable relevant federal agencies interface with MSME operators and proffer on-the-spot solutions to problems affecting MSMEs.

The Clinic is also expected to offer a veritable ground for effective communication of the policies, initiatives and programmes of the Federal Government that are intended to provide support to MSMEs.