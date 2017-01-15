Osinbajo to visit Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers states
— 15th January 2017
…As FG begins engaging oil communities
From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
THE Federal Government would on Monday begin to engage with oil communities in the Niger Delta in its bid to end renewed militancy in the region, which has led to dwindling oil output and national revenue. The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Vice President, Laolu Akande, in a statement yesterday, said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, would from tomorrow engage with the states in the region beginning with Delta State, noting that he will visit Bayelsa and Rivers states at a yet to be announced dates.
According to Akande, the Vice President would be leading a high-level delegation of the Federal Government that would interact with leaders and representatives of the oil-producing communities in continuation of ongoing outreach efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration towards a long lasting and permanent resolution of the Niger Delta crisis.
The statement reads in part: “The Buhari presidency is fully committed to having an effective dialogue and positive engagement that will end the crisis in the oil-producing areas, and believes that these visits would further boost the confidence necessary for the attainment of peace and prosperity in the areas and the Nigerian nation in general.”
President Buhari had consistently invited the militants in the region to return to table for dialogue.
The Leaders of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANEF),met last year wit President Buhari over the crisis in their Region.Acting in good
faith,they presented a list of 16 demands to the President.
At the top of their list was a share of Oil Blocs for the Indigenes of their Region.
But President Buhari instead of looking into those demands presented to him by PANDEF Leaders,which were indeed,just and
legitimate,went out his was to order Mallam Maikanti Baru to
issue new Oil Blocs, excluding the Indigenes of N’Delta.
Of all the 39 Firms that Mallam Maikanti Baru,the so called
Group Managing Director of NNPC issued those new Oil Blocs,
none is owned by a native of N ‘Delta.
How insultng and humiliating of the President!
What the heck, is that Afonja, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo
looking for,in the N’Delta?
His visit now to the N’Delta is like going there to add more insults
to the decades of injuries, dealt upon the people of the N’Detla and
their environments.
But just a couple of weeks ago, this same Vice President,Yemi
Osinbajo, announced to the country that some commercial oil
and gas deposits have been discovered in Borno State.
If that is ´realy a fact, then let the Federal Government leave our people of the N’Delta alone.
President Buhari should use the revenue from the newly discovered Borno State Oil and gas to finance his Government.
No to the status quo ante bellum!
Down with Haus/Fulani Islamic Hegemony!!