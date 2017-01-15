The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
15th January 2017 - How Nigeria can come out of recession – Kalu
15th January 2017 - Soldiers kill 13 terrorists, rescue 58, hostages in Borno.
15th January 2017 - America’s iconic Ringling Bros circus closes doors after 146 years
15th January 2017 - Everton whip Manchester City 4-0 to reduce gap between them
15th January 2017 - Boko-Haram: NAF trains 332 pilots to combat terrorists, militants, others
15th January 2017 - Murder of Christians by Islamists an outcome of disunity – Christian leader
15th January 2017 - Bindowo philosophy of management
15th January 2017 - He died after a brief illness
15th January 2017 - Sex resolutions women need this year
15th January 2017 - How Facebook makes you miserable
Home / Cover / National / Osinbajo to visit Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers states 

Osinbajo to visit Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers states 

— 15th January 2017

…As FG begins engaging oil communities

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

THE Federal Government would on Monday begin to engage with oil communities in the Niger Delta in its bid to end renewed militancy in the region, which has led to dwindling oil output and national revenue.   The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Vice President, Laolu Akande, in a statement yesterday, said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, would from tomorrow engage with the states in the region beginning with Delta State, noting that he will visit Bayelsa and Rivers states at a yet to be announced dates.
According to Akande, the Vice President would be leading a high-level delegation of the Federal Government that would interact with leaders and representatives of the oil-producing communities in continuation of ongoing outreach efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration towards a long lasting and permanent resolution of the Niger Delta crisis.
The statement reads in part: “The Buhari presidency is fully committed to having an effective dialogue and positive engagement that will end the crisis in the oil-producing areas, and believes that these visits would further boost the confidence necessary for the attainment of peace and prosperity in the areas and the Nigerian nation in general.”
President Buhari had consistently invited the militants in the region to return to table for dialogue.

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Dr. Uche Kalu 15th January 2017 at 1:27 pm
    Reply

    The Leaders of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANEF),met last year wit President Buhari over the crisis in their Region.Acting in good
    faith,they presented a list of 16 demands to the President.
    At the top of their list was a share of Oil Blocs for the Indigenes of their Region.
    But President Buhari instead of looking into those demands presented to him by PANDEF Leaders,which were indeed,just and
    legitimate,went out his was to order Mallam Maikanti Baru to
    issue new Oil Blocs, excluding the Indigenes of N’Delta.
    Of all the 39 Firms that Mallam Maikanti Baru,the so called
    Group Managing Director of NNPC issued those new Oil Blocs,
    none is owned by a native of N ‘Delta.
    How insultng and humiliating of the President!
    What the heck, is that Afonja, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo
    looking for,in the N’Delta?
    His visit now to the N’Delta is like going there to add more insults
    to the decades of injuries, dealt upon the people of the N’Detla and
    their environments.
    But just a couple of weeks ago, this same Vice President,Yemi
    Osinbajo, announced to the country that some commercial oil
    and gas deposits have been discovered in Borno State.
    If that is ´realy a fact, then let the Federal Government leave our people of the N’Delta alone.
    President Buhari should use the revenue from the newly discovered Borno State Oil and gas to finance his Government.
    No to the status quo ante bellum!
    Down with Haus/Fulani Islamic Hegemony!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

How Nigeria can come out of recession – Kalu

— 15th January 2017

Former Abia State governor,  Dr  Orji  Uzor Kalu, has advised President Muhammad Buhari to source for funds, including from the International Monetary Fund(IMF) and inject same into the economy to enable the country come out of its current economic recession. Such money, he reasoned, could be channeled into massive roads/bridges construction, and other infrastructural projects. Dr Kalu gave the advice in…

  • Soldiers kill 13 terrorists, rescue 58, hostages in Borno.

    — 15th January 2017

    From Molly Kilete. Abuja Soldiers on Internal Security Operations in the north east part of the country, are said to have killed 13, members of the boko-haram, terrorists group and rescues 58, persons comprising 35 women and 23 children, held hostage by the terrorists. The soldiers were also said to have destroyed a night market…

  • America’s iconic Ringling Bros circus closes doors after 146 years

    — 15th January 2017

    The United States’ famous Ringling Bros circus is closing down, producer Feld Entertainment announced on Sunday, ending a 146-year run amid rising costs and falling ticket sales. The circus will hold its final performances in May 2017, Kenneth Feld, Chairman of Feld Entertainment, the circus producer, said in an online statement. Feld attributed the decision…

  • Everton whip Manchester City 4-0 to reduce gap between them

    — 15th January 2017

    Everton produced a brilliant performance on Sunday to stun Manchester City and deliver a serious blow to Pep Guardiola’s English Premier League title hopes. The Toffees willingly soaked up 71 per cent of City possession but restricted Guardiola’s side to few chances and scored with four of just six attempts at goal. Romelu Lukaku coolly…

  • Boko-Haram: NAF trains 332 pilots to combat terrorists, militants, others

    — 15th January 2017

    The Nigerian Air Force(NAF), said it trained a total of 332, pilots in 2016, to combat activities of insurgents, militants and other miscreants disturbing the peace of the country. Chief of Air Staff(CAS), Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar, who made this known at a media briefing said 101, of the pilots were trained abroad while the…

Archive

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351