Osinbajo to the rescue

We can safely say that the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, is now properly weaned. He has come of age. He can now walk with assured steps. That is why he has broken loose from strictures and hangups. Before now, he has had occasion to step into the shoes of President Muhammadu Buhari in acting capacity. But at no time has he exercised the full powers of his office more than now. As a polemicist, Osinbajo enjoys sermonizing. He likes to espouse on issues. Sometimes, he comes away as someone on a lecture circuit. Obviously, he is given more to public lectures than real politick.

But this time, Osinbajo has taken the first crucial step that will establish him firmly in the eyes and psyche of Nigerians as someone who is truly playing the role of the President in the absence of the boss. His swift response to the blockade of the National Assembly by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) clearly establishes him as someone in control of his office. With his action, the Acting President has uprooted a major stump from the bush of thorns that Nigerians have been made to wade through since Buhari assumed the reins of governance.

What is at issue here is the effrontery of some of the appointees of President Buhari. Following the unprecedented clannishness that Buhari displayed in his appointments, some of the members of the cabal that run the affairs of Nigeria have come to believe that they can ride roughshod over anybody and over anything. They have no respect for democratic norms and ethos. They violate the rule of law at will. They operate with a suffocating arrogance that makes many see Nigeria as a fiefdom of sorts. Their mentality borders on conquest. They do not think that anybody outside their regiment matters. They are the real owners of Nigeria. And they can get away, and have often got away, with any infraction on the surface of the earth.

That was what Lawal Daura, the sacked director-general of the DSS, tried to display when he ordered his operatives to take over the National Assembly. He had a mission, to prevent the leadership of the National Assembly from holding their scheduled meeting. Feelers also had it that he had plans to get senators who were sympathetic to Buhari’s second term bid to commence impeachment proceedings agains the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu. By that plan, Daura was set to make himself the Mr. Enforcer of the present democratic dispensation. He clearly abandoned his brief long ago and chose to plunge headlong into dirty politicking. But by his action, Osinbajo has aborted the Daura coup. The former DSS boss set out to topple the leadership of the National Assembly. He wanted to harass them into submission. But the coup failed because the Acting President intervened decisively.