OSINBAJO

Osinbajo to present keynote address at book launch on ANAN

— 28th August 2018

Omodele Adigun

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is expected to deliver the keynote address, on Thursday, in Abuja, at the public presentation of a book, ‘Revolution of Accountancy Profession in Nigeria: History of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) by Olumuyiwa Sosanya.

The organisers, the CSS Bookshops Limited, in collaboration with Soluas Associates, said the chief host is Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd) while Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected as chairman and the special guest of honour is Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar (rtd).

According to the organisers, the guest speaker is Abdoulaye Bio Tchane, Minister of State for Planning and Development, Benin Republic, while the royal father of the day is Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi Lamido, among other traditional rulers, friends and associates of the author.

READ ALSO: Ecobank gives 20-yr support grant to Macron’s artist, Waris

The co-chief launchers include: Alh. Dr. Muhammadu Indimi, Chairman/CEO, Oriental Energy Resources, Alh. Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Group, Mrs. Folorunso Alakija and Chairman of Globalcom, Chief Mike Adenuga. Other expected guests include: Chief Mrs. Folake Solanke (SAN), Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, Gombe, Ibrahim Geidam, Yobe State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, Cross Rivers State governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai,  Kashim Shettima, Borno State, Mallam Sule Lamido, former governor of Jigawa State and the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele.

Also expected at the book launch is the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, the Auditor-General for the Federation (AuGF), Mr. Anthony Mkpe Ayine, Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Babatunde Fowler, and all former and servicing members of the National Assembly at both chambers as well as representatives of several public institutions and the organised private sector.

 

