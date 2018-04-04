The Sun News
Osinbajo to launch Economic Diplomacy Initiative tomorrow

Osinbajo to launch Economic Diplomacy Initiative tomorrow

— 4th April 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will launch its Economic Diplomacy Initiative in Abuja, tomorrow.

The event which holds at the Banquet Hall, State House will be inaugurated by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. In a statement, the ministry’s spokesperson, Tope Adeleye Elias-Fatile, said “The initiative aims at spurring economic growth and development through facilitation of market access, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), cross-border trade and recruitment of skilled Nigerians in Diaspora for national development” and “It aligns with the Federal Government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).”

The initiative with the acronym ‘NEDI’ “is an initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMTI); the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC); and the Nigerian Export Promotion Council,” he explained.

According to Elias-Fatile, NEDI will leverage on online technology and on existing infrastructure in Nigerian Missions across the world to achieve its set objectives. “The platform is divided into two parts: NEDI Business and NEDI professionals,” he added.

