Osinbajo tasks new Akarigbo to galvanise subjects for development

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has tasked the new Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, to use his stool, to galvanise his subjects for the development of Remo.

Osinbajo, who described the installation of Oba Ajayi “as a monumental historical event”, equally, implored the monarch to ensure his reign marks the coming together of Remo sons and daughters, for the progress of the town.

The vice president spoke, on Thursday, at the installation and presentation of staff of office to the 19th Akarigbo, held at the Gateway International Stadium, Sagamu.

The coronation ceremony was attended by traditional rulers, within and without Ogun State, top government functionaries, eminent Nigerians, captains of industry, community development associations among others.

Osinbajo said Akarigbo’s throne has long been a representation of enterprise and integrity and urged Oba Ajayi, to combine his discipline as an accomplished accountant and a legal practitioner, to rally the Remo people for unity and progress.

“We are all witnesses to this monumental historical event. The throne of Akarigbo has long been a representation of enterprise and integrity, therefore, the new Akarigbo, must combine his discipline as an accomplished accountant and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, to rally the people of Remo in unity, for the development of the land.

“We are confident that your attributes will benefit Remoland. You also have a task of galvanizing your subjects towards the development of your domain, and ensure your reign marks the coming together of Remo sons and daughters for the purpose of developing Remo”. The vice president said.

In his speech, Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, charged the new monarch to be a champion of peaceful co-existence of the residents of Remoland. He added that as a symbol of the community, Oba Ajayi, should be an important partner in maintaining peace in Remoland.

Amosun, who described obaship process as democracy at work, commended those who vied for the stool of Akarigbo with the monarch, for their show of sportsmanship, urging the people of Remoland to cooperate with the monarch in order to surpass achievements of past Akarigbo.

He, however, implored the new monarch to cooperate and collaborate with security agencies in checking the influx of people with criminal tendencies, from the neighbouring Lagos State.

While charging the monarch to mobilize his subjects to pay their taxes, Amosun assured his administration’s continued infrastructural development of Ogun State.

In his acceptance speech, Oba Ajayi, urged the people to assist the state government to cater for the needs of the growing number of unemployed youths.

He also called on brother royal fathers in Ogun, to remain a crucial stabilizing factor in all the communities in the state.

He said: “But to attain that glorious future, we have to work together as one large family. Government cannor do it alone. We have to supplement the efforts of government. We have to assist government to cater for the needs of our growing number of unemployed youths. We have to carry our women along, those born entrepreneurs who have to juggle the challenge of the domestic front with today’s current realities of dwindling resources.

“Together, we must assist government to provide a peaceful environment in our communities so that the return of industries to Remo will continue to grow in leaps and bounds.

“Today, we reach out to all brother royal fathers, particularly those in our great state. We commend them for holding fort and remaining a crucial stabilizing factor in our communities. We have no doubt that, we can chart a new and more enduring course for our people”.

In their respective remarks, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi and the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, congratulated the Akarigbo and solicited people’s support for Oba Ajayi’s successful reign.