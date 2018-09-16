– The Sun News
Latest
16th September 2018 - Osinbajo tasks Christians on integrity, hard work
16th September 2018 - The bloodbath in Plateau
16th September 2018 - 2019: Why South-west will not vote for Buhari again – Adetokunmbo Pearse
16th September 2018 - Bichi’s appointment: Nigeria deserves president that’ll give all sense of belonging – Saraki
16th September 2018 - 2019: Be vigilant, Navy charges personnel
16th September 2018 - Personality of the week: Akinwunmi Ambode: Wading through the floodtide of sudden opposition
16th September 2018 - Flooding: Lagdo Dam’ll be discharged soon, says NEMA
16th September 2018 - 2019: David Mark meets IBB behind closed doors in Minna
16th September 2018 - Osun govt. releases N500m to LAUTECH
16th September 2018 - Adeosun jets out to London
Home / National / Osinbajo tasks Christians on integrity, hard work
OSINBAJO

Osinbajo tasks Christians on integrity, hard work

— 16th September 2018

Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Saturday, called on Christians to imbibe the culture of integrity and hard work, in order to engender growth and development in the country.

The vice president made the call while speaking on  the topic ‘The Christian Politics  and Nation Building’ at the 50th anniversary of Church of God Mission Intl, in Benin-City, Edo State.

The Vice President said the responsibility of nation building is rested on the church and that Christians, who are believers of Christ, must follow its principles which include hard work, integrity and respect for constituted authorities.

READ ALSO: Bichi’s appointment: Nigeria deserves president that’ll give all sense of belonging – Saraki

He said the church must be able to stand up and preach against all forms of corruption and injustices in order to bring about a better nation.

Vice President Osinbajo commended the Founder of the church for taking the gospel around the globe while alive, just as he lauded his wife, Archbishop Margaret Benson Idahosa, for continuing from where her late husband stopped.

On his part, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, eulogised the late Archbishop Benson Idahosa for revolutionising the Pentecostal movement in Nigeria.

The governor also said he (the late Idahosa) was the first to have begun preaching on  television which others have since emulated, adding that he would always been remembered as the one who spread the gospel around the globe.

The governor also commended Archibishop Margaret Idahosa for carrying on with his late husband’s lagacies through preaching that has helped to unify broken homes.

Earlier, Archbishop Margaret Idahosa, while welcoming the Guest Speaker, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said he (Osinbajo) was most qualified to speak to the church and the nation on the subject ‘The Church, Politics and the Nation’.

The Archbishop commended Osinbajo for his contributions to the development of the country.

 

Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

2 Comments

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 16th September 2018 at 9:13 am
    Reply

    Any religion group which stands for fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates, the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria founded by British bandits, the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. which the enemy uses to attack and kill this territory natives to held this territory natives bondage under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria founded by British bandits and steal this territory natives God given wealth, must go down with the enemy on the sunken ship nickname Nigeria in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. The era fulani illiterate cattle rearing touts who are foreigners in this natives territory, who are do not have native land in this natives territory, who are not natives in this natives territory, who are not up to 0.1% population of this natives territory, held this territory natives bondage under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria founded by British bandits and steal this territory natives God given wealth, is over and gone forever. This territory natives which owns the land and are more than 99% population of this natives territory. Existence securities and freedom of this territory natives of this generation in this 21st century world international order is only under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics. Strike point number one are the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. which the enemy uses to attack and kill this territory natives to held this territory natives bondage under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria founded by British bandits and steal this territory natives God given wealth. Freedom of northern natives from the bondage of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates is a must with the Sword in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Freedom of this territory natives from the bondage of the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria founded by British bandits is a must with the Sword in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 16th September 2018 at 9:36 am
    Reply

    The brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. which the enemy uses to attack and kill this territory natives to held this territory natives bondage under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria founded by British bandits, must be annihilated and erased on every inch of this natives territory in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. The dead fraudulent political name Nigeria founded by British bandits with which the enemy held this territory natives bondage and steal this territory natives God given wealth, must be erased in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. The fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates with which the enemy held northern natives bondage and ruined lives and existence of northern natives with Almajiri practice, underage marriage practice etc., must be erased in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. The criminal touts nickname sultan, emirs do not represent Muslims in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics, do not represent Islamic religion in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates do not represent Muslims in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics, do not represent Islamic religion in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Fulani illiterate cattle rearing touts uses the criminal touts nickname sultan, emirs, sultanate political government with its emirates to commit atrocities against northern natives, against this territory natives in the name of Islam and Muslims. The criminal touts nickname sultan, emirs, sultanate political government with its emirates do not represent Muslims, do not represent Islam. The criminal touts nickname sultan, emirs, sultanate political government with its emirates represent British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. The criminal touts nickname sultan, emirs, sultanate political government with its emirates must be erased with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Freedom of northern natives from the bondage of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates is a must with the Sword in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Freedom of this territory natives of this generation from the bondage of the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria founded by British bandits is a must with the Sword in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Strike point number one are the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. which the enemy uses to attack and kill this territory natives to held this territory natives bondage under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria founded by British bandits and steal this territory natives God given wealth. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OSINBAJO

Osinbajo tasks Christians on integrity, hard work

— 16th September 2018

Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Saturday, called on Christians to imbibe the culture of integrity and hard work, in order to engender growth and development in the country. The vice president made the call while speaking on  the topic ‘The Christian Politics  and Nation Building’ at the 50th anniversary of Church of…

  • pearse

    2019: Why South-west will not vote for Buhari again – Adetokunmbo Pearse

    — 16th September 2018

    Willy Eya Dr Adetokunbo Pearse is the chairman, Strategy and mobilization, Social Democratic Party (S.W) and deputy chairman, Media and publicity committee, SDP national convention. In this interview, he said that from the circumstances on the ground, the people of South-west would not vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, among other issues. Excerpts: Not…

  • NIGERIA

    Bichi’s appointment: Nigeria deserves president that’ll give all sense of belonging – Saraki

    — 16th September 2018

    Senate President Bukola Saraki has urged Nigerians to ensure they vote in a president who understands democracy and is capable of giving all ethnic nationalities a sense of belonging, in the 2019 general elections. This was just as Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has called on all aspirants gunning for the presidential ticket of…

  • NAVY

    2019: Be vigilant, Navy charges personnel

    — 16th September 2018

    Philip Nwosu The Nigerian Navy has charged its personnel to be prepared for deployment to maintain peace and work for the unity of the country, especially as the 2019 general elections draw near. Flag Officer Commanding, Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC), Rear Admiral Stanford Enoch, who gave the charge, maintained that as the general elections draw…

  • LAGDO DAM

    Flooding: Lagdo Dam’ll be discharged soon, says NEMA

    — 16th September 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Saturday, said that the flood situation in Nigeria might get worst in few days time with all indications and signals that Lagdo Dam, in Cameroon, will be discharged soon. Director General of NEMA, Mustapha Maihaja, told journalists, in Abuja, that stakeholders involved in the national…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]