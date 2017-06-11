Osinbajo sues for peace, unity amid calls for secession

The Sun News
From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has urged various ethnic groups in Nigeria to allow peace and unity to reign among them. His admonition followed the ultimatum some youth groups in northern Nigeria gave citizens of Igbo origin to vacate the region before October 1.
The northern youths gave the ultimatum on the heel of the agitations by some groups in the South East of Nigeria, calling for secession from Nigeria so that the Republic of Biafra would be established.
Osinbajo spoke at the wedding ceremony of a daughter of former governor of Osun State and former Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, Wuraola and Dr. Olawale Solabi in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital yesterday.
Osinbajo, who did not approve of the quit notice and acceptance, and did not mention northern youths or IPOB, emphasised unity in diversity as the strength that could make the country survive.
He likened the 1914 amalgamation of the northern and southern protectorates of Nigeria to a marriage, saying different ethnic nationalities in the country were in a form of marriage.
Osinbajo stated that in marriage, challenges such as quarrels and agitations could come up at anytime,  but the parties in the union must give peace a chance and work in unity so that the marriage would not hit the rock.
The acting president said while addressing the couple, “Today is a special one for Wale and Wura. Marriage is a very large institution that requires a lot of prayers. It is the same marriage that nations go through. “Our nation has been in marriage for a while now. Sometimes there are quarrels within that marriage. Sometimes there is disagreement. What is important is that you must remain together. You must remain united.”
Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who chaired the occasion, advised the new couple to live together in love, with specific advice to the husband to honour his wife in all situations to pave way for blessings of God.
The wedding was also graced by the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki. On the roll call were Governors Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun), Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Rauf Aregbesola (Osun) and Muhammad Badaru (Jigawa). Former governors in attendance included Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola (Osun) and Segun Oni (Ekiti). Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun; Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole; and Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, were also in attendance.
Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, was represented by Alhaji Mohammed Aliu just as the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha was represented by Steve Azimozion. A former Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Nuhu Ribadu, personally attended the ceremony.

Some national officers of APC that honoured Akande at the event included Deputy National Chairman, Senator Lawal Shuaibu; National Secretary, Mada Buni; and National Vice Chairman (South-west), Chief Pius Akinyelure.

His words: “The only way to succeed in marriage is to run your home with the fear of God. Never oppress your wife because she is a weaker sex. Be nice and good to her always. And you will enjoy peace and be greatly blessed.”

 

 



  1. Ezekiel Okeke 11th June 2017 at 5:55 am
    There is nothing like secession, it is Disintegration base on backgrounds of the natives- which is the only answer. Igbos have Disintegrated- which is Republic Of Biafra and will defend it with Diplomacy or War. The Kaduna Declaration is the only Diplomatic answer, alternative is War. Republic Of Biafra fully accepted the Kaduna Declaration.

  2. Kabiyeze 11th June 2017 at 7:43 am
    At President Osinbajo should watch his back against Coup Plot as the ultimatum may be a smokescreen to ignition to Fulani Soldiers to usurp power for born to rule continue holding the nation to Ransome. They want want to create artificial tension.They may even start killing Igbo’s expecting reprisal and and federal action.They might fight back via Coup. Osinbajo watch your back.

