Osinbajo storms Katsina, declares war on evil

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday, received a rousing welcome to the Kangiwa square, Katsina, where he declared that “Nigeria is going through a battle between good and evil’’.

Osinbajo was in President Muhammadu Buhari’s state to flag off the Katsina North Senatorial rally of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Presenting Alhaji Ahmed Baba Kaita as APC candidate for the senatorial election, Osinbajo said that President Buhari was voted into power to stop the massive stealing and looting in Nigeria.

“Those who stole and looted are trying to come back to steal. But we say no way.

“As long as honest people like President Buhari are in the saddle, we will always have peace and progress.’’

He recounted President Buhari’s record in the revival of moribund and abandoned projects.

He said that the Mambilla power project abandoned 40 years ago has been revived, so also many other projects, including rail lines.

“In the interest of the common man, we must continue to vote for APC,’’ he pleaded.

Osinbajo urged the Katsina people to vote for APC to enable the party continue to have majority members in the senate.

“Politics is a game of number. We must be in majority in the senate.’’

Aside being the constituency of President Buhari, APC should retain the seat of Katsina North in memory of the departed late Sen. Bukar Madakidaya.

“A vote for APC in the constituency is a vote for President Buhari. So vote the right way,’’ he advised.

Before storming the campaign venue, the Acting President paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Daura, His Royal Highness Farouk Umar Farouk.

Osinbajo told the Emir the work APC started since 2015 was on course and Nigeria would never remain the same.

He said that the purpose of the APC and President Buhari is to give hope to the common man, adding that the government was doing more with 60 per cent less earnings than previous administrations.

The Emir said the people of Daura were 100 per cent behind the President Buhari.

He praised Osinbajo for his actions and for being “a very loyal and effective deputy to President Buhari’’.

Senator Mustapha Bukar, senator representing Katsina north, died on April 4at the age of 63.

Until his death, Bukar was the chairman senate committee on capital market.

He was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015.

He was a first time lawmaker.

Born December 31, 1954, the senator obtained an engineering degree from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, in 1978.