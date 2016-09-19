The Sun News
VP Osinbajo 2

Osinbajo, Soludo, Sanusi to grace CIS’ recession talks

— 19th September 2016

Apparently miffed by the negative impacts of the on-going economic recession on the Capital Market, Vipe President Yemi Osinbajo will lead seasoned technocrats, frontline stockbrokers and top government functionaries who will converge on Lagos  for the 9th edition of Investiture of the President of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) to discuss the way forward.
The Investiture, with the  theme : “ Growth, the only Nigerian Imperative”.  is to enable the institute’s President/ Chairman of its Governing  Council, Mr Oluwaseyi Abe, to receive the staff of authority Wednesday next week.
The  forum will enable experts to review the government’s current efforts to address the recession and propose credible options to take advantage of the capital market to finance infrastructural development.
Vice-President Osinbajo is expected to unfold “ The New Nigerian Economy “ at the event, while the Executive Vice Chairman, Travant Group, Mr Mustapha-Chike Obi, is expected as Guest Speaker. His paper would be moderated by the renowned financial analyst, Mr Bismarck Rewane.
On the list of the panel members to discuss the papers scheduled  for presentation are the two former governors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Professor Charles Soludo and Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, while others are the frontline economist, Dr Doyin Salami ,and the president, Issuing Houses Association of Nigeria, Mr Sunny Ayere.
Abe was elected the President of the Institute in April this year alongside with Mr Adedapo Adekoje and Mr Tunde Amolegbe as the First and Second Vice President respectively.
The high profile Investiture will be attended by the former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other prominent Nigerians  from all walks of lives
Goodwill messages are expected from  NASD Plc’s, FMDQ OTC Plc, NCX, AFEX and ASHON.

Akwa  Ibom seeks investors for non-oil sector

By Louis Iba

Akwa Ibom State is seeking fresh private sector investments to assist unlock its agricultural, industrial and other non-oil sector potentials in a bid to shore up its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and create jobs for citizens.
Some top officials of the state who addressed the press during a business seminar held at the Conference Hall of the Qua Iboe Church, Surulere, Lagos recently said the ongoing recession in the country spiked by the crash in prices of crude oil in recent months had affected revenue earnings accruing to the state and the personal incomes of indigenes both at home and even in the Diaspora.
But they noted that the ugly trend was a blessing in disguise, especially for indigenes who were ready to make the effort to harness the  potentials that abound in the non-oil sector of the state.     The press conference was addressed by the following: Messrs Sam Edoho, Senior Special Assistant to the Akwa Ibom State Governor on Marketing and Brand Management; Udeme Ufot, Managing Director SO&U Group and Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Technical Committee on Foreign Direct Investment (FDI); Aniekan Ukpana, and Sam Bassey, Special Representative of the Governor for Lagos State.  The speakers lauded  the Governor of the State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel for personally launching out campaigns across the country to sensitizraise awareness on the potentials and rewards that abounds for investors in the state.
“Our dream for a prosperous state is now anchored on agriculture and industrialization and to do this effectively we need the participation of our citizens and other investors. Our focus therefore has changed from being dependent on crude oil,” said Bassy.
On his part, Mr. Udeme Ufot, said the high level of security and good road network infrastructure, as well as the readiness of the state to assist investors secure landed properties and other regulatory requirements, made the state a safe heaven for investors.
“We are seeking for investors to unlock our agric potentials especially for produce like rice, cocoa, and palm oil,” said Ufot.
Edoho, particularly called on state indigenes to note that the days of windfalls from the crude oil sector had gone and that it was important for them to wake-up and embrace entrepreneurship if they must survive the ongoing recession.
“Our people must wake-up and change their mind-set. They should embrace entrepreneurship. They need embrace hard work, integrity and industry,” he added.

