Osinbajo signs three bills into law

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity Laolu Akande, in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, said the bills were signed into law Friday

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has signed into law three bills transmitted by the National Assembly, which are now Acts of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The new laws are the Federal Capital Territory Civil Service Commission (Establishment) Act, 2018; the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2018; and the Federal School of Medical Laboratory Technology (Science) Jos (Establishment) Act, 2018.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, said that the bills were signed into law on Friday.

“The Federal Capital Territory Civil Service Commission (Establishment) Act, 2018 provides the framework, as envisaged by Section 303 of the Constitution, for the administration of the Civil Service of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Commission established under the Act will, without prejudice to the powers of the president, be responsible for the appointment and disciplinary control of staff in the Civil Service of the FCT.

“The Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2018 establishes the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria for forestry research, education and training. The Institute, with its headquarters in Ibadan, will have outstations and colleges in each of the six geo-political zones of the Federation.

“The institute will, among others, conduct research into the development of agro-forestry systems for the integration of forest trees of economic importance into farming systems; ecology of pests and diseases and their control; and the control of desertification, soil erosion and deforestation.

“The Federal School of Medical Laboratory Technology (Science) Jos (Establishment) Act, 2018 establishes the School of Medical Laboratory Technology (Science) Jos, a diploma and certificate- awarding Institute, for training and research in Medical Laboratory Science and other related fields,” he explained.