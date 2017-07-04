The Sun News
Home / Business / Osinbajo signs Diaspora Commission Bill

Osinbajo signs Diaspora Commission Bill

— 4th July 2017

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, has assented to Nigerians in Diaspora Commission Establishment Bill 2017.

He also signed the Petroleum Training Institute Amendment Act 2017.

Sen. Ita Enang, Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), said in a statement in Abuja on Monday that the acting president assented to the Bills on Friday.

He explained that the Diaspora Commission Act “establishes the commission under the supervisory jurisdiction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“It has the responsibility to coordinate and organise Nigerians in and from the Diaspora to contribute human capital and material resources, including their expertise, for the development of Nigeria and its constituent states.

“It will also provide a database of Nigerians on various fields and potentialities as resource base for Nigeria and the world to draw from, as well as protect the interest of all Nigerians,” he said.

Enang added that the Petroleum Training Institute Act was to bring its provisions in conformity with the Constitution and allow for due process in the administration, affecting principal officers and staff of the institute.

Meanwhile, the presidential aide has welcomed National Assembly members back from their mid-term vacation and the constituency engagements to their legislative duties.

