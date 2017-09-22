The Sun News
Home / National / Osinbajo, Sheriff meet in Aso Rock

Osinbajo, Sheriff meet in Aso Rock

— 22nd September 2017

•I never met with Oyegun, says ex-gov

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, met with former governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, at Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

Sheriff was a former member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and factional chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The purpose of his visit to the Presidential Villa was not known as at the time of filing this report.

Sheriff arrived the villa while Osinbajo was presiding over the Economic Management meeting. The EMT meeting ended about 4:00p.m. The former Borno State governor departed the villa at about 5:00pm away from the preying eyes of journalists who were laying siege to interview him.

Sheriff has, however, denied meeting with APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

The former governor reiterated in a statement issued by Bernard Mikko, yesterday evening, that he never met with Oyegun, yesterday. He confirmed meeting with Osinbajo at Aso Rock and said it was “purely on national matters and had nothing to do with partisan politics.”

