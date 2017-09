From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Ali Modu Sheriff met behind closed door at Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

Sheriff is also former member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) arrived the presidential Villa while Osinbajo was presiding over the Economic Management meeting.

The purpose for his visit is not known as at the time of filing this report

The EMT meeting ended about 4 p.m.

He departed the villa at about 5pm away from the preying eyes of journalists who were laying siege to interview him.