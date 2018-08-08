Osinbajo, Seiyefa, Magu in closed-door meeting

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is currently in a closed-doors meeting with acting Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Matthew Seiyefa, and acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting started shortly after the Federal Executive Council, which Osinbajo presided at about 2:30pm at his office.

Seiyefa was appointed, on Tuesday, as being the most senior officer in DSS to take over from Lawal Daura, who was sacked after the unauthorised invasion of the National Assembly by operatives from the service.

