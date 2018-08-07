– The Sun News
Osinbajo saddened over dead corps members in Taraba

Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, is saddened by the  drowning of nine National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in River Mayo-Selbe in Gashaka Local Government Area of Taraba State on Saturday.

They were among 22 youth corps members who had gone on a picnic around the area when the incident happened.

Osinbajo’s condolence was conveyed in a statement signed by Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Acting President, on Monday in Abuja.

Consoling the families and relations of the nine youth corps members on behalf of himself and the Federal Government, Osinbajo lamented that the nation had lost some of its talented and productive young people in their prime.

“This terrible occurrence has brought an abrupt end to the lives of these young men and women while they were dutifully engaged in National Service.

“The Federal Government appreciates their service to the nation and it is my prayer that God will comfort their families and loved ones, and that we would not witness such a calamity again.

“I would like to express my condolences to the families of the late youth corps members, the NYSC management and the people of Taraba State, where the sorrowful incident occurred, and Edo, Enugu, Delta and Imo States from where the identified victims hailed.”

