Osinbajo presides over scanty FEC  

Only a handful of ministers were present at yesterday’s Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari is in the United Kingdom, for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

At 11.02am, when the meeting commenced, only 18 ministers were present in the Council Chamber.

Those present were Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Danbazzau.

Others were Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, Minister of State for Labour, Steven Ocheni, Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, Minister of State for Education, Anthony Onwuka, Minister of State for Agriculture, Heineken Lokpobiri.

Also in attendance when the meeting started were Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Uguru Usani, Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Omole Daramola, Minister of State, Health, Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of State, Mines and Steel, Bawa Bwari, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, and Minister of State for Power, Mustapha Baba Shauri.