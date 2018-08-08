– The Sun News
8th August 2018 - Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting
8th August 2018 - Borno gov. gives N5m scholarship to Israel, best JAMB candidate
8th August 2018 - Crisis rocks Kogi Assembly as ex-Speaker seat declared vacant
8th August 2018 - Real Madrid cruise to victory over AS Roma as Gareth Bale stands out
8th August 2018 - Assemblies of God Church crisis: Faction disowns Rev. Nicholas Anyanwu
8th August 2018 - Ondo govt. constructs 45km roads in 18 months
8th August 2018 - Malaysia’s ex-PM Najib pleads not guilty to money laundering
8th August 2018 - NASS invasion: Ex-military generals, police top brass commend Lawal’s sack
8th August 2018 - Osun 2018: Fresh suit against Adeleke’s candidature over alleged forgery
8th August 2018 - Football: Egypt’s record-breaking El-Hadary retires
OSINBAJO

Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting

— 8th August 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa.

The meeting started at 10:05a.m. with the opening Muslim prayer by the Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Jibrin, and the Christian prayer said by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu.

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently observing a 10-day vacation in London, United Kingdom.

Details later…

