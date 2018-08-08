Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa.

The meeting started at 10:05a.m. with the opening Muslim prayer by the Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Jibrin, and the Christian prayer said by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu.

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently observing a 10-day vacation in London, United Kingdom.

