JUST IN: Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting

— 11th April 2018

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday, presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) as the Federal Ministries of Information and Culture as well as Women Affairs brief the Council on their activities since Nov. 2015 till today.

The meeting of the Council which started at about 11.00 a.m. at the Council Chamber of the presidential villa would also receive presentations from the Ministries of Defence and Transportation.

All heads of agencies under the Ministry of Information and Culture including the Managing Director of News Agency of Nigeria, Mr Bayo Onanuga, were at the venue of the meeting to support the minister’s presentation.

The meeting is attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha and the National Security Adviser to the President, retired Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno.

Others attending the meeting are the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, cabinet ministers and some presidential aides.

