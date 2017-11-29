Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting
— 29th November 2017
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday, presided over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The FEC meeting which commenced at exactly 10:55a.m. had in attendance Ministers of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and Science and Technology, Mr. Ogonnaya Onu.
Others were Ministers of Trade and Investment, Mr. Okechukwu Enelema; Agriculture, Audu Ogbe; Women Affairs, Jummai Alhassan and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Khadija Abba-Ibrahim;
The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun; and the Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, among other ministers were also in attendance.
Also in attendance were other cabinet members, including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President Mallam Abba Kyari, among others. (NAN)
Post Views:
53
If you are a native of this territory- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central, your existence securities and freedom in this 21st century world is only secured under your Disintegrated Republic- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. So do your salary, pension, business, education, employment, public infrastructures, job, amenities etc. are also only secured under your Disintegrated Republic- which you must defend now in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central. God Is With Us!!!