29th November 2017 - Rep vows not to seek re-election, claims FG has failed Nigerians
29th November 2017 - Police confirm murder of Gombe village head, son
29th November 2017 - Taraba teachers kick against LG autonomy
29th November 2017 - 2019: Only Buhari can take Nigeria to Promised Land, says Ortom
29th November 2017 - Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting
29th November 2017 - Viagra goes on open sale in UK by 2018
29th November 2017 - Northern women kick against ‘humiliation’ of girl-child
29th November 2017 - Nasarawa 2018 budget scales First Reading same day Al-makura proposes N122b
29th November 2017 - Tambuwal urges traditional leaders to foster peace, unity
29th November 2017 - Ex-Ebonyi gov, 5 others to receive FCEE Fellowship Award
Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting

— 29th November 2017

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday, presided over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The FEC meeting which commenced at exactly 10:55a.m. had in attendance Ministers of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and Science and Technology, Mr. Ogonnaya Onu.

Others were Ministers of Trade and Investment, Mr. Okechukwu Enelema; Agriculture, Audu Ogbe; Women Affairs, Jummai Alhassan and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Khadija Abba-Ibrahim;

The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun; and the Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, among other ministers were also in attendance.

Also in attendance were other cabinet members, including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President Mallam Abba Kyari, among others. (NAN)

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 29th November 2017 at 2:43 pm
    If you are a native of this territory- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central, your existence securities and freedom in this 21st century world is only secured under your Disintegrated Republic- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. So do your salary, pension, business, education, employment, public infrastructures, job, amenities etc. are also only secured under your Disintegrated Republic- which you must defend now in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central. God Is With Us!!!

