Home / National / Osinbajo, over 200 SANs from BOSAN dinner in Lagos

Osinbajo, over 200 SANs from BOSAN dinner in Lagos

— 8th November 2017

From: Lukman Olabiyi

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will, on November 11, lead other Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) across the country   to a dinner organised the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN), in Lagos.

A former Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Dr. Christopher Kolade, will deliver dinner lecture while, the special guest of honor will be the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Speaking at a press conference, Paul Usoro (SAN) who is the vice chairman for BOSAN Dinner Sub Committee, said the event which would hold annually, would be the first time BOSAN, the umbrella body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria would be coming together to wine and dine.

He disclosed that the event will hold on November 11, at Intercontinental Hotel, VI, Lagos. Cocktails will start at 6pm and the event will also be use to welcome recently preferred SANs into the association.

All SANs are expected with their spouses at the dinner, the event which BOSAN promised to be annual, is the maiden edition .

According to the General Secretary of BOSAN, Seyi Sowemimo ( SAN ) who also spoke at the press briefing, the association has over300 members across the country

 

