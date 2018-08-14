Osinbajo orders immediate overhaul of SARS

NAN

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has directed the Inspector General of Police (IG-P), Ibrahim Idris, to with immediate effect, overhaul the management and activities of Special Anti Robbery Squad(SARS).

Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Office of the Vice President made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Akande said that directive followed persistent complaints and reports on the activities of the activities of SARS that bordered on allegations of human rights violations.

The media aide to the acting president said the reform would ensure that any unit that would emerge from the process would be intelligence-driven.

He said the new unit would be restricted to the prevention and detection of armed robbery and kidnapping, and apprehension of offenders linked to the stated offences, and nothing more.

“The acting president has also directed the IG-P to ensure that all operatives in the emerging unit conduct their operations in strict adherence to the rule of law and with due regard to International Human Rights Law and the constitutionally guaranteed rights of suspects.

“The operatives should also bear proper identification anytime they are on duty.

“In the meantime, the acting president has directed the National Human Rights Commission to set up a special panel that will conduct an investigation of the alleged unlawful activities of SARS in order to afford members of the general public the opportunity to present their grievances with a view to ensuring redress,’’ he said.