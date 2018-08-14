– The Sun News
Latest
14th August 2018 - Osinbajo orders immediate overhaul of SARS
14th August 2018 - Army uncovers Boko Haram recruitment link on social media – Commander
14th August 2018 - Foundation boosts education in Enugu state
14th August 2018 - Hollywood Kevin Hart celebrates 2nd wedding anniversary
14th August 2018 - NNPC to establish 2 additional refineries in Warri, Port Harcourt
14th August 2018 - 2019: Gov. Dickson urges corps members to support INEC to achieve credible elections
14th August 2018 - Kenya launches modern diagnostics lab to boost HIV testing
14th August 2018 - Nasarawa Govt, U.S. based group partner to promote sports
14th August 2018 - President Ramaphosa proposes new sovereign wealth fund, party officials say
14th August 2018 - AC Milan sign Chelsea midfielder Bakayoko on loan
Home / National / Osinbajo orders immediate overhaul of SARS
SARS

Osinbajo orders immediate overhaul of SARS

— 14th August 2018

NAN

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has directed the Inspector General of Police (IG-P), Ibrahim Idris, to with immediate effect, overhaul the management and activities of Special Anti Robbery Squad(SARS).

Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Office of the Vice President made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Akande said that directive followed persistent complaints and reports on the activities of the activities of SARS that bordered on allegations of human rights violations.

The media aide to the acting president said the reform would ensure that any unit that would emerge from the process would be intelligence-driven.

He said the new unit would be restricted to the prevention and detection of armed robbery and kidnapping, and apprehension of offenders linked to the stated offences, and nothing more.

READ ALSO 2019: Gov. Dickson urges corps members to support INEC to achieve credible elections

“The acting president has also directed the IG-P to ensure that all operatives in the emerging unit conduct their operations in strict adherence to the rule of law and with due regard to International Human Rights Law and the constitutionally guaranteed rights of suspects.

“The operatives should also bear proper identification anytime they are on duty.

“In the meantime, the acting president has directed the National Human Rights Commission to set up a special panel that will conduct an investigation of the alleged unlawful activities of SARS in order to afford members of the general public the opportunity to present their grievances with a view to ensuring redress,’’ he said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SARS

Osinbajo orders immediate overhaul of SARS

— 14th August 2018

NAN The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has directed the Inspector General of Police (IG-P), Ibrahim Idris, to with immediate effect, overhaul the management and activities of Special Anti Robbery Squad(SARS). Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Office of the Vice President made this known in a statement on…

  • boko haram

    Army uncovers Boko Haram recruitment link on social media – Commander

    — 14th August 2018

    NAN The Nigeria Army on Tuesday, said it had uncovered a facebook and other social media accounts allegedly used by a faction of  the Boko Haram group to recruit new members. Maj. Murtala Usman, Artillary Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, who disclosed this while speaking at the ongoing Nigerian Army Combat Support Training Week in…

  • Foundation

    Foundation boosts education in Enugu state

    — 14th August 2018

    NAN Janet Amu Foundation, an NGO on Tuesday gave cheques of N100,000 each as bursary to 10 indigent students in Aku community in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu state. Presenting the cheques to beneficiaries in Aku, the Founder of the Foundation, Mr Marcel Amu said that the affected students would continue to receive same…

  • Warri

    NNPC to establish 2 additional refineries in Warri, Port Harcourt

    — 14th August 2018

    NAN The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it has plans to establish 100,000-barrels-per-day brownfield refineries in Port-Harcourt and Warri to boost local refining of crude oil in the country. The Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja. Ughamadu said that the…

  • alleged fraud

    Police arraign man, 58, in court for alleged fraud

    — 14th August 2018

    NAN The police, on Tuesday, arraigned a 58-year-old man, Adesokan Olusola, before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court for alleged fraud. The defendant, whose address was not provided, is being tried for fraud. The Police Prosecutor, Insp Caleb Leranmo, told the court that ‎the defendant committed the offence on April 14 in Ado-Ekiti. He said the defendant…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share