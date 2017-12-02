The Sun News
Home / National / Osinbajo, Ooni, Emir Sanusi, Obi of Onitsha, others for Akarigbo coronation

Osinbajo, Ooni, Emir Sanusi, Obi of Onitsha, others for Akarigbo coronation

— 2nd December 2017

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Emir of Kano, Sanusi, the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, are among other dignitaries, expected to grace the coronation and presentation of staff of office to the new Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi.

This was disclosed, on Friday, by the Chairman of Akarigbo Coronation Planning Committee, Otunba Solomon Kayode Onafowokan, during a press conference to announce activities lined up for the coronation ceremony, held at the Akarigbo Palace, Sagamu

The coronation ceremony is slated to hold on Thursday, December 7 at the Gateway International Stadium, Sagamu.

The late Akarigbo, Oba Micheal Adeniyi Sonariwo, had joined his ancestors on July 24, 2016.

Speaking further, Onafowokan, said the new Akarigbo, having undergone the mandatory days of traditional enclosure (Ipebi), for 37 days, will be presented with the staff of office by the Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

He stated that the vice president, who hails from Remoland, will represent the federal government at the occasion, while the Ooni will be joined by other Yoruba traditional rulers and Yoruba in the diaspora, for the ceremony.

Onafowokan, who disclosed that Hausa and Igbo communities in Sagamu were carried along in the coronation programme, however, allayed the fear of residents of the town, including members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on traditional rites accompanying coronation, stressing “all rites had been concluded”.

He listed football competition, Akarigbo Marathon race, youth rally/float, among other activities as events organised to accompany the ceremony.

