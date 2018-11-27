Victor C. Ariole

Dr Okay in his article compared Osinbajo to EzeUzu, great blacksmith who abandoned his trade for lesser trade that brought him to ignominy. Okay missed the point that, even when yam farming is seen as the greatest of all farming by the Igbos they still believe that, when you see what is greater than yam farming dispose the entire yam barn and go for it.

Indeed like Sigmund Freud noted, fixation and regression set human psyche to aberration and the behaviour of such aberration is what appears to be seen in their queer libidinal attitude somehow admitted as sexual orientations. Growing above such fixation and regression had been the problem of some Nigerians who still wield power and create the semblance that others are following blind people hence impossible to see the light. So, great thinkers, not stagnated EzeUzus, are needed to break that fixed mindset and seek for what is greater than yam in this era of knowledge industry.

Osinbajo is not a blacksmith; his trade as known is the defence of the ‘desperate’ when in desperate situation wielding the weapons of evidence like attested by Asiwaju who said that when all seem lost in battle for his sustenance in governance Osinbajo provided the evidence for survival and it worked.

EzeUzu’s tale is a great myth that pervade most African terrain, agreed; and it is mostly what the Keitas thrive on. Keitas are the kings of the Mandigos or Mandikas in the Malian Empire; empire of goldsmiths. Like the Mandingos, like the rest of Nigerians sharing space with the Fulas, Fulanis. Peuhl, Pulahs or Fulfudes. Constraints and limitations must be observed for survival of all.