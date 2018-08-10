– The Sun News
DESPERATE MOVE

Osinbajo to Nigerians: Resist moves to return ‘looters’ to power

— 10th August 2018

He explained that the recent wave of defections from the APC was part of a desperate move by politicians who looted the treasury to stage a comeback

Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has urged Nigerians to resist the temptation to return “looters” to power.

He explained that the recent wave of defections from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) saying was part of a desperate move by certain politicians who looted the nation’s treasury in the past to destabilise the party and stage a comeback.

READ ALSO: Support Buhari, APC to stop looters, Oshiomhole urges Nigerians

But, according to him “as long as an honest person like Buhari remains in power, there will be no more stealing.”

Osinbajo spoke yesterday in Daura at an APC grand rally for its candidate in Saturday’s Katsina North Senatorial by-election.

The seat became vacant following the death last April of Senator Bukar Mustapha. The primary election held recently produced Ahmad Babba Kaita, a serving member of the House of Representatives, (APC Kusada/Ingawa/Kankia Federal Constituency), as the party’s candidate for the by-election tomorrow.

The rally which held at the Kangiwa Square also had a number of other APC chieftains in attendance. They include its National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, his counterpart from Kano State, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, among several others.

READ ALSO: Northern groups want Tinubu, Oshiomhole, others investigated over NASS invasion

According to Osinbajo, “in spite of the little resources we receive compared to what the past administration got, we have been able to do more for the country since the inception of this government.”

He urged the people of the Daura to vote for the APC candidate on Saturday, “because the north has majority senators at the National Assembly and we want to retain that majority.

“You know that Katsina is the home of Mr. President, it means that a vote for Kaita is a vote for Buhari and you should also vote the APC candidate in memory of the late Mustapha Bukar.”

In his address, Oshiomhole also rallied support for Kaita and for Buhari, ahead the 2019 general election.

According to him, “there are thieves in Abuja who are bent on destroying this country but we know that

Kaita will not join them when he goes to the senate.

“The thieves have left the APC but if they had stayed, we would have chased them away.”

Also addressing the rally, Masari said that, “those people troubling Nigeria, those looting the Treasury and politicians who do not mean well for this country will not find it easy with Buhari.

READ ALSO: Gov. Masari sends list of council chairmen to House for screening

“All Buhari’s efforts are aimed at bringing about change in the quality of life for all of us.”

And for Ganduje, “the foundation for growth and development of Nigeria was laid here in Daura through the emergence of Buhari as President.

“If you want to join the moving train, then vote Babba Kaita and don’t join the train of looters.”

2 Comments

  1. Tony 10th August 2018 at 5:36 am
    Reply

    Thanks. We must also resist moves to keep killer herdsmen in power. Take your campaign to the Internally Displaced Camps and see the evil your government has done to Nigerians.

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 10th August 2018 at 6:01 am
    Reply

    APC, PDP etc. are clubs of bandits, generation of failures, political prostitutes, complicit and collaborators of the enemy in the enemy’s attacks and killings of this territory natives to Force this territory natives together under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria so as to go on stealing this territory natives God given Oil, Gas etc. The clubs of bandits, generation of failures, political prostitutes, complicit and collaborators of the enemy must fight the war within them, fight it alone and go down with the sunken ship nickname Nigeria- this territory natives of this generation are not involved, not concerned. The war of this territory natives of this generation under the natives Disintegrated Republics, is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun in which northern natives are Liberated from the bondage of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates, in which this territory natives of this generation are Liberated from the bondage of the fraudulent political name Nigeria. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. Slaughter the last enemy in Sokoto. Slaughter the last fulani in Sokoto. Slaughter the last enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in Sokoto. Slaughter the criminal tout nickname sultan in Sokoto, burn down his palace etc. Slaughter every emir in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics, burn down their palaces etc. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

