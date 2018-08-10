He explained that the recent wave of defections from the APC was part of a desperate move by politicians who looted the treasury to stage a comeback Agaju Madugba, Katsina Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has urged Nigerians to resist the temptation to return “looters” to power. He explained that the recent wave of defections from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) saying was part of a desperate move by certain politicians who looted the nation’s treasury in the past to destabilise the party and stage a comeback. READ ALSO: Support Buhari, APC to stop looters, Oshiomhole urges Nigerians But, according to him “as long as an honest person like Buhari remains in power, there will be no more stealing.” Osinbajo spoke yesterday in Daura at an APC grand rally for its candidate in Saturday’s Katsina North Senatorial by-election. The seat became vacant following the death last April of Senator Bukar Mustapha. The primary election held recently produced Ahmad Babba Kaita, a serving member of the House of Representatives, (APC Kusada/Ingawa/Kankia Federal Constituency), as the party’s candidate for the by-election tomorrow.

The rally which held at the Kangiwa Square also had a number of other APC chieftains in attendance. They include its National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, his counterpart from Kano State, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, among several others. READ ALSO: Northern groups want Tinubu, Oshiomhole, others investigated over NASS invasion According to Osinbajo, “in spite of the little resources we receive compared to what the past administration got, we have been able to do more for the country since the inception of this government.”

He urged the people of the Daura to vote for the APC candidate on Saturday, “because the north has majority senators at the National Assembly and we want to retain that majority. “You know that Katsina is the home of Mr. President, it means that a vote for Kaita is a vote for Buhari and you should also vote the APC candidate in memory of the late Mustapha Bukar.” In his address, Oshiomhole also rallied support for Kaita and for Buhari, ahead the 2019 general election. According to him, “there are thieves in Abuja who are bent on destroying this country but we know that