The Sun News
Latest
31st August 2017 - Promote national integration, brotherliness, Tambuwal urges Nigerians
31st August 2017 - LG poll: Delta Assembly dissolves electoral commission
31st August 2017 - Anambra guber: S’East PDP youths rally support for Obaze
31st August 2017 - Eagles victory worthy Sallah gift to Nigerians – Fans
31st August 2017 - Many women cause domestic violence by their actions — Lagos Commissioner
31st August 2017 - Russia detains two over suspected IS ‘terror’ plot
31st August 2017 - Eid-el-Kabir: Police restrict movement in Borno
31st August 2017 - Eid-el-Kabir: Amosun tasks Muslims on selfless sacrifice
31st August 2017 - Abuja: UK opens new High Commission building
31st August 2017 - Osinbajo meets with U.K Foreign Minister Boris Johnson
Home / National / Osinbajo meets with U.K Foreign Minister Boris Johnson

Osinbajo meets with U.K Foreign Minister Boris Johnson

— 31st August 2017

Britain’s Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Secretary for International Development Ms. Priti Patel on Thursday met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in continuation of their official visit to Nigeria.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting Johnson said United Kingdom was ready to assist Nigeria in humanitarian , development and military fronts.

He described Nigeria as an “incredible country and power house of the African economy’’.

“This is an incredible place. It is the power house of the African economy. We are here with Nigeria every step of the way,’’ he stated.

The envoy said the delegation had fruitful meeting with Osinbajo and looked forward to better relationship with Nigeria

“We had a very good meeting with the Vice President and I want to stress that the reason we had two cabinet ministers in Nigeria today is that we attach immense importance to this relationship.

“Today we discussed it with the Vice President and his ministers.

“We discussed some of the contributions the UK can make on the military front, on the humanitarian side and the development aid side.

Also speaking Ms Priti Patel, the Secretary of State for International Development, said the she was satisfied with the outcome of the meetings the delegation held with the Vice President and other Nigerian officials s in the past two days.

She said the United Kingdom always viewed Nigeria as a partner.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with the government and the strength of the UK relationship with Nigeria on all aspects including the diversification and development going on in the country.’’

Patel said the meeting with the ministers focused on the future and the strengthening of the relationship between the two countries.

She added that the interaction was to put forward the incentives to help create the right environment for investments, especially British investment in Nigeria.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, said the meeting covered the three priority areas of the government: security, fight against corruption and the economy.

“They have been here, and Maiduguri. The UK is partnering us in facing our security challenges and global threats by terrorists.

“And of course, UK is engaged with us in the anti-corruption crusade that we embarked upon and very importantly also with regard to the economy,’’ Onyeama said.

He added that the UK Secretary of State for International Development has been looking into the areas that both countries could increase the partnership in the economic field.

Also Mr Udoma Udo Udoma, the Minister of Budget and National Planning, said the administration was happy to receive the UK top officials.

“We are very happy to receive the two ministers, we are very happy to know their commitment to continue to work with Nigeria.

“In particular we are very happy to note that some of their businesses and investors might be interested in investing in Nigeria.

“So, we would welcome investments, we have tried to make things easy for investors, so we are looking forward to that,’’ Udoma added.

(Source: NAN)

Post Views: 14
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Tokunbo David

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 31st August 2017 at 4:55 pm
    Reply

    God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states deadline with the political name nigeria, is October 1st 2017, deadline to hand over all barracks in Biafraland to Biafran officers in the military and police, is August 31. 2017. War is what happens if democratic decision of majority is not respected. War is a legitimate instrument to defend democratic decision of majority. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Promote national integration, brotherliness, Tambuwal urges Nigerians

— 31st August 2017

From: Tunde Omolehib, Sokoto Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of godliness, charity, perseverance and spiritual intercession for the nation as the country celebrates Eid-el-Adha. In a message to commemorate this year’s Eid-el-Adha sallah celebration issued by his spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, in Sokoto, on Thursday, Tambuwal…

  • LG poll: Delta Assembly dissolves electoral commission

    — 31st August 2017

    From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba The Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) was, on Thursday, dissolved by the state House of Assembly. In a two-third majority, the House, during plenary, passed a motion to dissolve the commission headed by Mr. Moses Ogbe, an Oghara kinsman of returnee former governor James Ibori. Daily Sun recalled that the…

  • Anambra guber: S’East PDP youths rally support for Obaze

    — 31st August 2017

    From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The youth wing of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), South East zone, on Thursday, appealed to candidates who lost out in the Anambra governorship primaries to unite and work for the victory of the party at the November 18 governorship election. This was even as it congratulated the party’s flag bearer…

  • Eid-el-Kabir: Police restrict movement in Borno

    — 31st August 2017

    From: TIMOTHY OLANREWAJU, Maiduguri The police have announced the restriction of movement during the Eid el Kabir celebration across Borno State, citing fragile security situation as reason for the restriction. “There will be restriction of vehicular movement on the day of eid prayers on 010102027. The restrictions though regretted, will include vehicular, human tricycles bicycle…

  • Eid-el-Kabir: Amosun tasks Muslims on selfless sacrifice

    — 31st August 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State has enjoined Muslim faithful to demonstrate the virtue of selfless sacrifice as they celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir festival. This was contained in a statement issued, on Thursday, in Abeokuta, by the commissioner for Information and Strategy, Dayo Adeneye. According to the statement, the governor said, “While…

Archive

August 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share