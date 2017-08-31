Osinbajo meets with U.K Foreign Minister Boris Johnson

Britain’s Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Secretary for International Development Ms. Priti Patel on Thursday met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in continuation of their official visit to Nigeria.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting Johnson said United Kingdom was ready to assist Nigeria in humanitarian , development and military fronts.

He described Nigeria as an “incredible country and power house of the African economy’’.

“This is an incredible place. It is the power house of the African economy. We are here with Nigeria every step of the way,’’ he stated.

The envoy said the delegation had fruitful meeting with Osinbajo and looked forward to better relationship with Nigeria

“We had a very good meeting with the Vice President and I want to stress that the reason we had two cabinet ministers in Nigeria today is that we attach immense importance to this relationship.

“Today we discussed it with the Vice President and his ministers.

“We discussed some of the contributions the UK can make on the military front, on the humanitarian side and the development aid side.

Also speaking Ms Priti Patel, the Secretary of State for International Development, said the she was satisfied with the outcome of the meetings the delegation held with the Vice President and other Nigerian officials s in the past two days.

She said the United Kingdom always viewed Nigeria as a partner.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with the government and the strength of the UK relationship with Nigeria on all aspects including the diversification and development going on in the country.’’

Patel said the meeting with the ministers focused on the future and the strengthening of the relationship between the two countries.

She added that the interaction was to put forward the incentives to help create the right environment for investments, especially British investment in Nigeria.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, said the meeting covered the three priority areas of the government: security, fight against corruption and the economy.

“They have been here, and Maiduguri. The UK is partnering us in facing our security challenges and global threats by terrorists.

“And of course, UK is engaged with us in the anti-corruption crusade that we embarked upon and very importantly also with regard to the economy,’’ Onyeama said.

He added that the UK Secretary of State for International Development has been looking into the areas that both countries could increase the partnership in the economic field.

Also Mr Udoma Udo Udoma, the Minister of Budget and National Planning, said the administration was happy to receive the UK top officials.

“We are very happy to receive the two ministers, we are very happy to know their commitment to continue to work with Nigeria.

“In particular we are very happy to note that some of their businesses and investors might be interested in investing in Nigeria.

“So, we would welcome investments, we have tried to make things easy for investors, so we are looking forward to that,’’ Udoma added.

(Source: NAN)