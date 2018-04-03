The Sun News
Osinbajo to launch Foreign Affairs economic diplomacy

3rd April 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will on Thursday, April 5, 2018 launch the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Economic Diplomacy Initiative (NEDI).

The event, slated for 3 p.m., will be launched at the Banquet Hall, State House, Abuja.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement by its spokesperson, Tope Adeleye Elias-Fatile, made available to Daily Sun in Abuja, said the initiative aimed at spurring economic growth and development for the nation.

The Ministry’s economic agenda for the country, Elias-Fatile added, will be achieved through the facilitation of market access, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), cross-border trade and recruitment of skilled Nigerians in diaspora for national development.

NEDI, Elias-Fatile further said, is an initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMTI); the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC); and the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

“The initiative aims at spurring economic growth and development through facilitation of market access, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), cross-border trade and recruitment of skilled Nigerians in diaspora for national development.

“It aligns with the Federal Government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP),” the statement read.

Elias-Fatile also said NEDI will leverage on online technology and on existing infrastructure in Nigerian Missions across the world to achieve its set objectives.

“The platform is divided into two parts: NEDI Business and NEDI professionals.

“NEDI Business matches Nigerian Businesses with business opportunities around the world, while NEDI Professional serves as a one-stop shop for recruiting and engaging Nigerian professionals in the diaspora for national development,” Elias-Fatile said.

