From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, are currently in a closed door meeting.

Yakubu who was appointed INEC Chairman on October 21st, 2015, is meeting the President three days before the November 18th governorship election in Anambra elections.

The meeting which lasted over an hour, ended without the INEC boss taking questions from State House Correspondents.

Yakubu was accompanied to the meeting by some officials for the electoral body.