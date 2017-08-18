Osinbajo in Rwanda for Paul Kagame’s inauguration

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo will join other world leaders to witness the inauguration of President Paul Kagame of Rwanda in the country’s capital, Kigali on Friday, August 18.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Acting President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande .

Akande noted that the Acting President would return to the country immediately after the inauguration.

The statement reads: “Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, is attending the presidential inauguration of President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, taking place today in Kigali, the country’s capital.

“The inauguration ceremony which is expected to be witnessed by several African Heads of State and Government, follows President Kagame’s victory at the August 4 Rwandan presidential election.

“Prof. Osinbajo who is accompanied by the Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama is expected back in Abuja later today,” the statement added.