Home / Cover / National / Osinbajo in Rwanda for Paul Kagame's inauguration

Osinbajo in Rwanda for Paul Kagame’s inauguration

— 18th August 2017

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo will join other world leaders to witness the inauguration of President Paul Kagame of Rwanda in the country’s capital, Kigali on Friday, August 18.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Acting President on Media and Publicity,  Laolu Akande .

Akande noted that the Acting President would return to the country immediately after the inauguration.

The statement reads: “Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, is attending the presidential inauguration of President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, taking place today in Kigali, the country’s capital.

“The inauguration ceremony which is expected to be witnessed by several African Heads of State and Government, follows President Kagame’s victory at the August 4 Rwandan presidential election.

“Prof. Osinbajo who is accompanied by the Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama is expected back in Abuja later today,” the statement added.

1 Comment

  1. myke oghene 18th August 2017 at 2:31 pm
    Nigerians are clamouring for restructuring of the country and from all indication the Nations coordinator has not acted positively towards this because he has limited powers. The country need to be restructured by: using the six geo-political zones as regional units; creating equal number of local governments in every zone as administrative units; appointment ( thro. election) of zonal administrators as vice presidents; reduction of the number of Assembly/senate members to 240 through local government election/rotational representation; fixation of salary and allowances of the president his Exco and the Assembly members; adoption single tenure of of 5years; abolition of states; prohibition of re-election of political office holders from contesting any other political post.and recovery /abolition of pensions for governors as well as removal of immunity. This is the only panacea for Nigerian development. If Osibanjo has presidential powers that is neither illusory or chimerical he can set the ball rolling and every right thinking Nigerians will be enthralled. Leaving the country at this time for other prosperous country paints a lot of pictures.

