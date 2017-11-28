The Sun News
Osinbajo in Kenya for Kenyatta’s inauguration

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is attending the second term inauguration of Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta in Nairobi, Kenya.

Osinbajo’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, said the vice president would be representing President Muhammadu Buhari at the event.

“Prof. Osinbajo would be joining several other Heads of State and Government from Africa and beyond who are expected at the swearing-in ceremony holding at the Kasarani Sports Complex in the country’s capital city.’’

The statement said the Vice President who left Abuja on Monday night, was accompanied by the Foreign Affairs Minister of State, Mrs Khadija Ibrahim and he is expected back in Abuja later today.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that the Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IBEC) had returned Kenyatta as winner of the first poll held on Aug. 8, before the country’s Supreme Court annulled the election in September.

The annulment followed a petition by opposition opponent, Mr Raila Odinga, who came second in the election.

The Supreme Court nullified the election on the grounds of “illegalities and irregularities” and ordered a rerun within 60 days.

However, Kenyatta won the rerun presidential election when he scored 7,483,895 votes representing 98.26 per cent.

The election was boycotted Odinga.

The Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, announced that the National Super Alliance (NASA) candidate Odinga got only 0.96% of the vote despite his boycott. (NAN)

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 28th November 2017 at 7:43 am
    The fraudulent political name Nigeria no longer represent the natives of this territory by law- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central. The natives of this territory are now represented by Disintegrated Republics of the natives by law- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East, North West, North Central, with economic cooperation and assistance etc.- which must be defended in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central, in which the criminal fulanis must vacate this territory now- dead or alive with their criminal caliphate, politicians, military circle etc. hidden under the fraudulent political name Nigeria. God Is With Us!!!

