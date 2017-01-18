Osinbajo in Davos for World Economic Forum

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has left Nigeria for Davos, Switzerland, to attend this year’s World Economic Forum.

Osinbajo, who is leading the country’s delegation, is accompanied by Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Okey Enelamah, Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh and Minister for Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu as well as Special Adviser on Economic Matters to the President, Dr Adeyemi Dipeolu.

His Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, in a statement, said the vice president will lead discussion on Business in Nigeria, where some ministers in his delegation would also feature.

Osinbajo will also feature in a number of other discussions alongside world leaders, including presidents and prime ministers.

The vice president will lead discussion on the theme “Building Africa” with Rwandan President, Paul Kagame and Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Mr. Hailemariam Dessalegn, among others.

Osinbajo is also expected to appear on a panel of discussion on Terrorism. Akande said while in Davos, his boss will hold meetings with some of global companies and other leaders attending the forum.‎

He is expected back in Nigeria on Friday.