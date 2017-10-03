The Sun News
Latest
3rd October 2017 - Osinbajo hails creative industry
3rd October 2017 - INC commends Dickson’s leadership style
3rd October 2017 - IPOB: Group calls for unity
3rd October 2017 - Olubadan, Sen. Sunmonu, Makinde inaugurate multi-million hospital in Ibadan
3rd October 2017 - 2.4m mosquito nets to reach Adamawa residents Oct.
3rd October 2017 - Defection gale hits PDP in Edo
3rd October 2017 - Senate laments state of Nigeria’s foreign missions
3rd October 2017 - FCT police arrest 17 over sale of hard drugs
3rd October 2017 - Bauchi govt. to distribute EU-UNICEF drugs, equipment Oct.12-13
3rd October 2017 - Anambra guber: We’ve better plans for Anambra than APGA -APC tells Obiano
Home / National / Osinbajo hails creative industry

Osinbajo hails creative industry

— 3rd October 2017

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has hailed the creativity and ingenuity of Nigerian artistes which they have deployed to project the image of the country.

He made the commendation after watching a grand performance of the cultural troupe, Wakaa the Musical, on Monday night, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

Osinbajo, his wife, Dolapo, Senate President Bukola Saraki and Information Minister Lai Mohammed, were part of the dignitaries that watched the cultural fiesta.

Osinbajo, who described the event as trilling said, “I have never seen anything like this before; it is absolutely incredible; this is wonderful.’’

The producer of the theatre group and Chief Executive of Terra Culture, Mrs. Bolanle Austen-Peters, while welcoming guests to the occasion said it was the group’s way of promoting creativity in the industry among Nigerian youths.

“Art is still taking the back stage in the country but we are prepared to boost it greatly due to the diversification drive of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

“This industry is not what to be ashamed of and the youths  can really make a living out it in spite of what one studied in school.

“We need to look at the kind of education that we give to our young people so that they can be self- employed and increase their financial status,’’ the lawyer-turned artiste added.

On the message of Wakaa, Austen-Peters said it was a satire and a message of hope, depicting the triumph of good over evil, also of love.

She thanked the sponsors of the event and stressed the need for the country’s industrialists and philanthropists to “put their money where the message is’’.

Austen-Peters said that the measure was to encourage more artistes and those in the creative industry to produce higher quality of products to be displayed outside the country. (NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Osinbajo hails creative industry

— 3rd October 2017

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has hailed the creativity and ingenuity of Nigerian artistes which they have deployed to project the image of the country. He made the commendation after watching a grand performance of the cultural troupe, Wakaa the Musical, on Monday night, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja. Osinbajo, his wife, Dolapo, Senate…

  • INC commends Dickson’s leadership style

    — 3rd October 2017

    From: Tony Osauzo, Benin-City The Western Zone of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), the umbrella body of all Ijaw people in the federation, has expressed support for the leadership style of Governor Henry Seriake-Dickson of Bayelsa State. The INC said the style of governance of Governor Dickson and his intervention in issues of critical concern…

  • IPOB: Group calls for unity

    — 3rd October 2017

    From: Lawrence Enyoghasu and Ekeh Geoffrey An ideological Igbo group, the Worldwide United Forum for Igbo Patrons and Aborigines (WUFIPA), has called for unity among the Igbo to tackle all challenges facing the region. This call was made, on Tuesday, by the president of the group, Comrade Pastor Edwin Chukwudireobi, at the maiden general meeting…

  • Olubadan, Sen. Sunmonu, Makinde inaugurate multi-million hospital in Ibadan

    — 3rd October 2017

    …As senator promises installation of  transformer for Ona Ara Hospital, community. From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, Engr. Seyi Makinde and Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji,, on Saturday, in Ibadan, inaugurated multi-million naira Ona-Ara Hospital. The project is worth over N500 million. The hospital, located in the Ona-Ara area of Ibadan, was built…

  • 2.4m mosquito nets to reach Adamawa residents Oct.

    — 3rd October 2017

    From: BillyGraham Abel, Yola Adamawa State Commissioner for health, Dr. Fatima Atiku Abubakar, has said the replacement campaign for Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs) in the state would commence at the end of the October, after the exercise scheduled for 2014 was halted by the activities of Boko Haram insurgency in the state. She said…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share