Osinbajo for 2017 National Insurance Conference

Chairman, Planning Committee, 2017 National Insurance Conference (NIC), Mr. Shola Tinubu said, on Tuesday ,that Acting President Yemi Osinbajo would declare open the three-day conference to begin on July 9.

Tinubu, who made this known at a press briefing in Lagos, said that the conference would hold at the Transcorp Hotel, Abuja.

He said the conference was aimed at removing all inhibitions against growing insurance business in Nigeria.

“It is insurance practitioners and stakeholders’ pleasure to applaud the Federal Government for the all policy directions, especially against the backdrop of the nation’s recessive economy.

“There was the dire need for a reversal of the economic trend, and the Federal Government through the promotion and exportation of local products and policies, is gradually leading the economy out of recession.

“Also, worthy of commendation is the three years Economic Recovery Growth Plan (ERGP) from 2017-2020,’’ he said.

Tinubu said the 2017 conference with the theme: “Nigeria Open for Business’’, was apt in view of the Federal Government’s Ease of Doing Business Initiatives (EDBI).

He noted that the EDBI was spearheaded by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

Tinubu said that this year’s conference would be the third since the conception of the Insurance Industry Consultative Council (IICC) in 2015.

He said the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kevin Adeosun, would be the Chairman of the technical session of the conference while the Commissioner for Insurance, Alhaji Mohammed Kari, would be the chief host.

” Mr Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Tony Elumelu Foundation, will be discussing the theme paper with the aim of making delegates to draw from the speaker’s enormous exposure and experience in the nation’s financial services sector.

“Discussants include Dr Joseph Nanna, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria; and Alhaji Kyari Bukar, Executive Secretary of Nigeria Economic Summit Group, among others,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that IICC is the amalgamation of all the constituent arms of the insurance industry.

It includes the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) and Institute of Loss Adjusters of Nigeria (ILAN), while the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria serves as the coordinating arm. (NAN)