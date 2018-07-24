Osinbajo extends joint operation to clear Apapa gridlock by 48-hrs

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has extended the 72-hour joint operation to restore order around Apapa and environs after activities of truck drivers had caused traffic gridlock and made vehicular movement around the axis near impossible over the past few days, by another 48 hours.

He had, on Friday, given a 72 hour order when he made an unscheduled stop at Apapa Port, Lagos, on his way to the Christ Redeemers Friends International (CRFI), Middle East-UAE Chapter Professional Business Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he is to deliver a keynote address.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, in a statement said, the Federal Government was monitoring closely the progress of the Operation RESTORE ORDER designed to resolve the matter.

“The 72-hour operation which is advancing in addressing the problems, had commenced last Friday evening and is now being extended for another 48 hours in order to allow for a more effective restoration. The Vice President is being briefed at regular intervals.

“Both the Federal Government and the Lagos State Government are in constant consultations, and are working with all the relevant agencies and stakeholders to comprehensively and completely tackle the challenges of Ports congestion and the traffic gridlock.

“Also, concerns arising from the operation itself, including those regarding the relocation of trucks and trailers to parks, are being reviewed and would be promptly sorted out by the relevant agencies. This is an emergency situation that necessitates some urgent measures towards a quick restoration of order.

“The Federal Government appreciates the cooperation of all concerned and will do everything possible to solve this problem by not only ending the gridlock now, but also developing a Plan of Action for a permanent solution in collaboration with the State and all stakeholders.”