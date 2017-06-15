Osinbajo, Emir of Kano in closed-door meeting

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, on today met behind closed-doors at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The emir arrived the Vice President’s office at exactly 2:40pm.

The meeting lasted until 4:50 p.m when the monarch emerged from Osinbajo’s office.

When approached for comment by State House Correspondents, Sanusi declined to comment, concentrating instead in exchanging pleasantries with some presidential aides and workers in the Vice Presidential wing of the State House.

No official reason was given for the meeting.

Osinbajo begun series of meetings with stakeholders with foremost Leaders of thought from the Northern States of Nigeria on Tuesday, he continued with Igbo leaders on Wednesday and will on Friday meet with South East traditional rulers.

He will meet with northern traditional rulers on Monday, he will also meet with governors of the 36 states of the federation on a yet to be determined date while a bigger meeting with all stakeholders is scheduled to hold on Thursday June 22nd.