Osinbajo, Emir of Kano in closed-door meeting

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, met behind closed-doors at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The emir arrived Osinbajo’s office at exactly 2:40pm and the meeting lasted until 4:50 p.m when the monarch emerged from acting president’s office.

When approached for comment by State House Correspondents, Sanusi declined to comment and, instead, concentrated on exchanging pleasantries with some presidential aides and workers in the Vice Presidential wing of the State House.

No official reason was given for the meeting.

Osinbajo began series of meetings with stakeholders and foremost leaders of thought from the Northern States of the country on Tuesday and continued with Igbo leaders on Wednesday. He is expected to meet with South East traditional rulers today while he will meet with northern traditional rulers on Monday, The acting president will also meet with governors of the 36 states of the Federation on a yet-to- be-determined date, while a bigger meeting with all stakeholders is scheduled to hold on Thursday June 22, 2017.