Osinbajo due in Makurdi Wednesday

He’s afraid, Nigerian Army says about Boko Haram leader— 6th September 2017
Nigerian Army has said that Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, is scared. Shekau, in a new video, denied claims by the Nigerian military that his top commanders were killed in an ambush. Reacting, Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman on Wednesday, said the Boko Haram Spiritual leader is worried by the sustained military…
If middle belt got involve in this final battle of the 50 years Biafra – Nigeria War, their land will be ashes in Biafra hands- 1967 of 20th century is not 2017 of 21st century. God Is With Us!!!