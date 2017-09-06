Osinbajo due in Makurdi Wednesday

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is billed to arrive Makurdi, the Benue State capital, on Wednbesday for an on-the-spot assessment of the recent flood that ravaged parts of the state.

According to the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Samuel Ortom, Terver Akase, the Vice President who is expected to fly in through the Makurdi Airport would be received by the state governor.

He would, thereafter, visit the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp located at the Makurdi International Market where he would address the flood victims.