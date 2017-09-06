The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Osinbajo due in Makurdi Wednesday

Osinbajo due in Makurdi Wednesday

— 6th September 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is billed to arrive Makurdi, the Benue State capital, on Wednbesday for an on-the-spot assessment of the recent flood that ravaged parts of the state.

According to the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Samuel Ortom, Terver Akase, the Vice President who is expected to fly in through the Makurdi Airport would be received by the state governor.

He would, thereafter, visit the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp located at the Makurdi International Market where he would address the flood victims.
  1. Ezekiel Okeke 6th September 2017 at 11:06 am
    If middle belt got involve in this final battle of the 50 years Biafra – Nigeria War, their land will be ashes in Biafra hands- 1967 of 20th century is not 2017 of 21st century. God Is With Us!!!

He's afraid, Nigerian Army says about Boko Haram leader

— 6th September 2017

Nigerian Army has said that Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, is scared. Shekau, in a new video, denied claims by the Nigerian military that his top commanders were killed in an ambush. Reacting, Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman on Wednesday, said the Boko Haram Spiritual leader is worried by the sustained military…

  Osinbajo due in Makurdi Wednesday

    — 6th September 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is billed to arrive Makurdi, the Benue State capital, on Wednbesday for an on-the-spot assessment of the recent flood that ravaged parts of the state. According to the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Samuel Ortom, Terver Akase, the Vice President who is expected to fly in through…

  PDP'll reclaim Kebbi in 2019 – ex-minister

    — 6th September 2017

    From: Olanrewaju Lawal Former Minister of Special Duties in the Goodluck Jonathan administration, Alhaji Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN ), has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would reclaim the seat of power in Kebbi State come 2019.   Turaki, who is a chieftain of the PDP stated this while speaking during the meeting of…

  Facebook inflates ad reach – analyst

    — 6th September 2017

    Facebook Inc. inflates the number of people who can see the advertisements on its platform, a Pivotal Research Group analyst said in a note. Facebook's Ads Manager claims a potential reach of 41 million 18- to 24-year-olds and 60 million 25 to 34-year-olds in the United States. Meanwhile,  the United States census data shows that…

  Nigerians need basic amenities not "restructuring", says ex-lawmaker

    — 6th September 2017

    Mr Bassey Dan-Abia Jnr, a former lawmaker representing Eket Federal Constituency, has said that Nigerians need more of basic amenities than restructuring. Dan-Abia made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom on Wednesday. He said that the good management of the current…

