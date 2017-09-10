Osinbajo denies 2019 presidential ambition
— 10th September 2017
From Juliana
Taiwo-Obalonye,
Abuja
The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has denied any presidential ambition come 2019, describing those behind “Osinbajo Volunteers” as mischievous.
Osinbajo’s quick refutal came in response to the inglorious efforts of the group which has started campaigning for Osinbajo’s election as President in 2019.
Already the group, which has started recruiting volunteers for the project, however exonerated the vice president, saying he was not in the know about their activities.
While its website featured the activities of the Vice President, it states clearly that: “Note that Osinbajo did not endorse this volunteer group. We have never met him. We are strong believers in the fact that he is the right ruler for Nigeria and must create a volunteer base for him.”
Distancing the Vice President from the activities of the group and the website, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, on his twitter handle @akandeoj stated: “Please disregard this website created by faceless people for mischievous purposes. It has absolutely nothing to do with the Vice President.”
Good politics. Is it possible that Buhari is behind the Atiku Campaign in Fulani Solidarity? If he is not contesting must Buhari be succeeded by a Fulani man? Must he be succeeded by a Muslim? If he must be succeeded by a Northerner, why is the Northern Christian not always in their reckoning? Is APC a Northern Party? Does it have an 8 year rotation arrangement? If not, why the barage of Northern contestants? If the North has taken its turn in Buhari, they should honourably support a Southerner this time around.