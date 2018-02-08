The Sun News
Latest
8th February 2018 - Kano polls: Police ban state-controlled security from operating during election
8th February 2018 - Fayose in Benue, says blood of herdsmen victims on killers, sponsors
8th February 2018 - Force HQ to move against officers misconduct
8th February 2018 - IPOB drags Buratai, Obiano, Ikpeazu, 13 others to US court over killings
8th February 2018 - I’m neither missing nor lost, Obasanjo’s son tells mum
8th February 2018 - Fayose to FG: Stop ruling Nigeria with double standard
8th February 2018 - 1,027 Anambra unemployed youths train in agro business
8th February 2018 - FG providing security from centre no longer realistic – Osinbajo
8th February 2018 - Why 6,000 A’ Ibom JAMB applicants may be denied varsity admission
8th February 2018 - Assault on female lawyer: NBA gives IGP 14 day to transfer DPO
Home / Business / Cover / Osinbajo commissions Beloxxi Industries expansion

Osinbajo commissions Beloxxi Industries expansion

— 8th February 2018

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will today commission the Second Phase Expansion Project and lay the Foundation Stone of the Third Phase Expansion Project of the Beloxxi Industries Limited, Agbara, Ogun State.

A statement by the President/CEO of Beloxxi, Obi Ezeude, indicated that the mega project by the company will be the second and third phases of the mega biscuits plant that started some 14 years ago.

Ezeude is The Sun Manufacturer of the Year 2017 award winner whose investiture would hold on February 24.

In September 2010, President Goodluck Jonathan had commissioned the mega factory in Agbara after it moved from Ikeja Lagos where it operated a single production line to the four production lines in Agbara.

Few years after, the factory with a workforce of 2500 added two production lines. And today, the expansion would be additional four production lines that bring the facility to a total of 10, with target employment volume of 6000 workers by the end of the phase.

Beloxxi, a purely indigenous biscuit manufacturing plant with specialty in cream crackers, is a project of necessity that arose when the Federal Government banned biscuits import in 2003.
On August 1, 2016, Beloxxi became a public quoted firm with minority shareholding of $80million sold to prime German and European investment bank, KFW-DEG, the 4Miles of London and the African Capital Alliance of Nigeria.

This landmark transaction represents the largest transaction in the biscuit sector of the Nigerian economy.

Ezeude stated: “This commissioning today will enable the company to increase the capacity of output from about 40,000 to 100,000 metric tonnes of cream crackers per annum, while the staff strength will grow from 2500 to 6000 at the end of the expansion period, and with expansion from the current six production lines to 10.

 

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kano polls: Police ban state-controlled security from operating during election

— 8th February 2018

Desmond Mgboh/Kano The Nigeria Police in Kano state have placed a ban on all state-controlled security and social policing outfits during the conduct of Kano State Local Government Elections scheduled for February 10. A statement signed on Thursday by the spokesman of the police in the state, DSP Magaji Musa Majia, said that operatives of organizations like…

  • Fayose in Benue, says blood of herdsmen victims on killers, sponsors

    — 8th February 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has said that God will visit the blood of the victims of herdsmen killings on the heads of the killers and their sponsors. Fayose, speaking in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, during a commiseration visit with Benue Governor Samuel Ortom and the people of the state,…

  • Force HQ to move against officers misconduct

    — 8th February 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Force headquarters of the Nigeria Police has concluded plans to check unprofessional conduct of its officers and men. It has also set in motion measures to address issues of indolence, laziness, truancy and poor output among its rank and file. The Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 5, Mr. Rasheed Olatunde…

  • IPOB drags Buratai, Obiano, Ikpeazu, 13 others to US court over killings

    — 8th February 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has dragged 16 Nigerian officials to a United States District Court for the District of Columbia for their alleged direct or indirect complicity in the alleged extrajudicial killings of its members/Biafrans who had launched peaceful protests in the wake of arrest and detention of its…

  • I’m neither missing nor lost, Obasanjo’s son tells mum

    — 8th February 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta One of the sons of former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Olujonwo, has described as ‘ridiculous’, the claim by his mother, Ms. Taiwo Martins, that he was missing and that the police should look for him. According to him, he had deliberately stayed away from his mother, declaring “I am neither missing nor…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share