Home / National / Osinbajo chairs Boundary Commission board, as FG inaugurates three boards Tuesday

Osinbajo chairs Boundary Commission board, as FG inaugurates three boards Tuesday

— 15th March 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government will on Tuesday, March 20, inaugurate three boards of agencies under the office of the Vice President.

The agencies are National Boundary Commission, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies and Border Communities Development Agency, according to a statement by the Permanent Secretary (General Services Office) Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olusegun Adekunle.

President Muhammadu Buhari had recently approved the appointed Chairmen and Members of Boards of Federal Government Agencies.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo chairs the National Boundary Commission.

The inauguration of will be conducted by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

While Osinbajo’s chairmanship of the board of the National Boundary Commission is by virtue of his office as the Vice-President, that of the Border Communities Development Agency is based on appointment.

Apart from Osinbajo, members of the board of the NBC who will be inaugurated by virtue of their offices include the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN); Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali; Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazzau; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN); Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udo Udoma; National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris; and the commission’s Director-General.

Six members, whose memberships are by appointment, would also be inaugurated at the event.

In all, 19 board members will be inaugurated for NBC.

The board of NIPSS, which has 10 members, will be chaired by Chief Ignatius Longjan from Plateau State.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Minister of Science and Technology and the institute’s Director-General are members by virtue of their offices, while others are by appointments.

The board of BCDA has 28 members, out of which seven are by appointments and 21 by virtue of office.

Adeleke said the chairmen and members will be documented on Monday prior to their inauguration.

“All appointees are expected to present their curriculum vitae and valid means of identification.

“Further vital information will be transmitted to appointees at the time of documentation,” he said.

