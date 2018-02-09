Osinbajo calls for creation of state police

•Says no land will be forcefully taken for ranching

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye; Fred Itua, Abuja

The Federal Government said it cannot realistically provide security for Nigerian from the centre, explaining that Nigeria has been unable to meet the United Nations’ recommendation of one policeman to 400 persons.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who gave the explanation called for the creation of state police in face of rising security challenges in the country.

Osinbajo spoke at the opening of a two-day summit on national security organized by the National Assembly Ad-HOC Committee to review the current infrastructure in Nigeria, in Abuja.

Those in attendance included lawmakers from the National Assembly, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, ministers, service chiefs, Inspector General of Police, royal fathers, members of the civil society, diplomats, and other stakeholders.

“But for a country our size to meet the one Police man to 400 persons the UN required ratio, we will need to nearly triple our current police force, far more funding of the Police, far more funding of the military and other security agencies is required.

“We cannot realistically Police a country like Nigeria centrally from Abuja, State Police and other community policing methods are clearly the way to go,” he said.

Following the criticism that trailed the killings in Benue and some other parts of the country blamed on herdsmen, Osinbajo described as untrue and false, allegations that President Muhammadu Buhari was ignoring the killings by herdsmen because he is Fulani.

He said no other issue preoccupied the mind of the President as much as the killings in the country.

According to him: “To my knowledge, human beings have not developed other ways of resolving conflicts except from dialogue.

“There cannot be lasting peace without dialogue and there can never been too much dialogue.”

On government’s decision to provide ranching for the herdsmen, he said government “cannot dictate to the states what to do with their land according to the Land Use Act.

“Apart from the states that presented grazing reserves, so far about 13 states have agreed to allocate 5,000 hectares of land for ranching or livestock production.

“We must emphasis that in arriving at any of those decisions in the states, the state, federal and local governments have to set together and work out solutions that will benefit everyone.

“This cannot be done clearly by fiat, people have to simply work together to ensure that there is adequate consultations and that everybody is taken on board.

“Let me reiterate that on no account will any land be ceased or forcefully taken to create any of the ranches or grazing areas. All insinuations to that effect should be disregarded; no one is giving land to anyone as it has been falsely alleged in some quarters. Instead, it is our view that states that are willing and have set aside land or those who have designated grazing areas should cooperate even with willing investors into commercially viable government supported ranches or livestock production centers.”

Senate President Bukola Saraki said: “The sharp increase in murderous violence, over and above the relatively manageable level of insecurity that has plagued our country for some time, jolted us out any last vestiges of complacency or denial. There can be no denying the horrific reality in many parts of our country today. People who should be neighbours are turning on one another and taking up arms. These attacks and reprisal attacks are an intolerable cycle of hell that must be broken. Killings, kidnappings, mayhem and general lawlessness cannot be the new normal. We must take this country back and restore order.

“To the Executive, you cannot do it alone. No one person, organisation or arm of government can single-handedly tackle the hydra-headed monster of insecurity. The Constitution makes it clear that the safety of lives and property of citizens is the responsibility of government. We in government must therefore do everything in our power to ensure that Nigerians are safe from harm, and their livelihoods and belongings protected.”