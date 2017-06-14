The Sun News
Latest
14th June 2017 - Osinbajo blows hot
14th June 2017 - Arewa youths’ declaration nonsensical, inciting –Okorocha
14th June 2017 - Jonathan wasn’t competent to continue in 2015, says Oshiomhole
14th June 2017 - 2019: Igbo youths demand presidency or Biafra
14th June 2017 - Abuja, Lagos record highest crime rate in 2016 –NBS
14th June 2017 - Aigbe Osano Chelsea 09053516290
14th June 2017 - More facts on why Obama moved against Jonathan
14th June 2017 - The Sun invasion: Call EFCC to order, NPAN tells FG
14th June 2017 - Budget: NASS has no right to inject new projects –Osinbajo
14th June 2017 - Presidents should not appoint INEC Chairmen –Jega
Home / Cover / National / Osinbajo blows hot

Osinbajo blows hot

— 14th June 2017

• Says we’ll deal with trouble makers

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has read the riot act to trouble makers, warning that any attempt to disrupt the peace in the country would be met with the full wrath of the law.

Osinbajo spoke, yesterday, shortly after he went into a closed-door meeting with foremost leaders of thought from the north against the backdrop of the three-month-quit notice handed to South-Easterners by Arewa youths to ship out of their region, and other secessionists agitations across the country.

“As a government, we are determined to ensure the unity of the country along the lines of our constitution, and I want to say that hate and divisive speeches or divisive behaviours will be met with the full force of the law. 

“And I want to ensure that there is no doubt at all that it is the resolve of the government that none will be allowed to get away with making speeches that can cause sedition or violence, especially because when we make these kinds of pronouncement and do things that can cause violence or destruction of lives and property, we are no longer in control. Those who make those speeches are no longer in control.

“So, I want to emphasise that government will take very seriously, any attempt to cause violence or disrupt the peace of this country. And that is very important because you cannot control violence once it begins.”

The Acting President said some Nigerians might think that the statement by the youths should be ignored, “but I think it should be addressed quickly, especially from leaders of thoughts who have seen it all.

“Every form of violence, every form of hate speech, any stone that is thrown in the market place, will hit targets that are going to be deadly. So, I need us to be fully conscious of that, and the Nigerian people must be made to be fully conscious of that so that we do not create a crisis that is not intended.

“As part of living together, I know that misunderstandings and frustrations will always arise and people will always want to get the best part of the deal, but we must be careful to recognise that we can only begin to talk about any part of anything if we are together in peace. These days, wars do not end and I am sure that those who have seen or experienced war in any shape or form will not wish it on their worst enemies.

“This is not a time to retreat behind ethnic lines. Moments like these are not for isolating ourselves. I want to urge all of us here and the entire Nigerian populace to come together and work together,” he declared.

Present at the meeting which started at 5p.m. were Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olanishakin, Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, Chairman of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Martins Luther Agwai and former IGP, Ibrahim Coomassie.

Also in attendance were Prof. Ango Abdullahi, former governor, Sokoto State, Aliyu Wammako, former deputy governor of Plateau State, Pauline Tallen, publisher of Leadership Newspapers, Sam Ndah-Isaiah, Paul Unongo, AVM Murkar, chairman, Liberty Radio/Television, Tijani Ramalan, and Editor-in-Chief of Daily Trust, Dan Ali among others.

The meeting was the first in a series of consultations with leaders from both the northern and southern regions.

Presidency media aide, Laolu Akande, through his twitter handle, said Osinbajo was expected to first meet each group separately on different days this week and then meet them together afterwards.

Osinbajo, who expressed his gratitude to the elders for the impressive response despite the fact that it was an emergency meeting, disclosed that similar meetings have been scheduled with Igbo leaders today (Wednesday), that of leaders from the South-West has been scheduled for Friday and that of traditional leaders from north on Sunday.

He explained that those invited have witnessed landmark milestones in the country – some tragic and some joyous moments – and government was interested in getting the way forward from their suggestions.

Arewa youths group under the aegis of that Coalition of Northern Youths (CNY) had issued a three-month eviction notice to Igbo living in the 19 northern states. It was a response to the sit-at-home order enforced by the Nnamdi Kanu-led Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) on May 30, which the five South-east states complied with.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Osinbajo blows hot

— 14th June 2017

• Says we’ll deal with trouble makers From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has read the riot act to trouble makers, warning that any attempt to disrupt the peace in the country would be met with the full wrath of the law. Osinbajo spoke, yesterday, shortly after he went into a closed-door meeting…

Share

  • Arewa youths’ declaration nonsensical, inciting –Okorocha

    — 14th June 2017

    •Kano CP, MASSOB, northern CAN, Ohanaeze also react From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri, Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, Okey Sampson, Aba, John Adams, Minna and Brown Chimezie, Lagos Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has described the quit order issued by Arewa youths as nonsensical, ill-informed, inciting and capable of causing anarchy in the country. Governor Okorocha who…

    Share

  • Jonathan wasn’t competent to continue in 2015, says Oshiomhole

    — 14th June 2017

    Immediate past governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, has said former president Goodluck Jonathan was not competent to continue with the leadership of the country in 2015. He said the competence expected from the Jonathan administration never materialised, and that even the most basic things were not adequately done. In a conversation with The Interview magazine,…

    Share

  • 2019: Igbo youths demand presidency or Biafra

    — 14th June 2017

    From Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council (OYC) declared, yesterday that the South East will not accept any position less than  a president of Igbo extraction in 2019. They said this is the only solution to Biafra agitation in the zone. The Igbo group stated this after  a meeting in Enugu, yesterday, and added that…

    Share

  • Abuja, Lagos record highest crime rate in 2016 –NBS

    — 14th June 2017

    The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Lagos State reported a total of 58,566 crime cases in 2016. The NBS stated this in a crime statistics reported by Type and State in 2016 and posted on the bureau’s website yesterday in Abuja. According to the bureau, the FCT and…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share