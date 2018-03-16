The Sun News
Latest
16th March 2018 - Osinbajo bars Villa journalists from daughter’s wedding
16th March 2018 - Why construction workers need insurance cover
16th March 2018 - Stricter control, deformation survey’ll curb building collapse –Adesina
16th March 2018 - Land Use Charge: We have no deal with Lagos govt –Alpha Beta
16th March 2018 - Make housing affordable to Nigerians –Knightstone boss urges FG
16th March 2018 - Women must change narrative in Nigeria –NNEW
16th March 2018 - IWD: Nigeria women march for progress against gender parity
16th March 2018 - IndustriALL Global opposes violence against women
16th March 2018 - ULC speaks out on gender discrimination
16th March 2018 - NBBF crisis: FIBA orders fresh elections
Home / National / Osinbajo bars Villa journalists from daughter’s wedding

Osinbajo bars Villa journalists from daughter’s wedding

— 16th March 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, barred State House Correspondents from covering the wedding reception of his eldest daughter, Damilola, yesterday.

Accredited State House journalists were bared from getting close to the venue of the reception at the Conference Centre (old Banquet Hall).

Newsmen were told that the Osinbajos and the groom’s family opted for a low-key event, hence, barring of the Villa media.

The ceremony started with the traditional wedding at his Akinola Aguda official residence in the presidential villa. 

Damilola got married to Oluseun Bakare, son of Mrs. Bola Shagaya, the oil and gas business tycoon.

News of Damilola Osinbajo’s engagement to Oluseun Bakare emerged on social media few weeks ago.

The vice president, had also, via his Twitter handle, confirmed the engagement of Damilola and Oluseun, and thanked God for the union.

Journalists, who thought their accreditation tag will grant them access to the venue, were told they were not wanted at the ceremony, yesterday.

Security aides of the vice president, on Wednesday, informed newsmen that they were not needed at any of the programmes for the ceremony. 

Osinbajo’s security aides said the vice president and his family had already contracted publicity of the traditional wedding and the white wedding, which will take place tomorrow, to a private firm, said to be owned by a popular R and B singer. 

State House staff and others, who had business in the villa, were prevented from parking their cars at the Banquet Hall Car Park nor at the second one otherwise called, Forest Car Park. The reception was attended by few state governors, families and dignitaries  from the public and private sector. 

The white wedding has been scheduled for the National Christian Centre, Abuja, tomorrow and another reception for guests will be held at the State House Conference Centre. 

It was also gathered that the security personnel assigned to guard venues of the ceremonies were warned not to take photographs with their phones or other electronic devices.

As villa staff struggled to find alternative parking spaces, there was traffic gridlock for hours within the main entrance of the villa, which lasted for hours.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Osinbajo bars Villa journalists from daughter’s wedding

— 16th March 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, barred State House Correspondents from covering the wedding reception of his eldest daughter, Damilola, yesterday. Accredited State House journalists were bared from getting close to the venue of the reception at the Conference Centre (old Banquet Hall). Newsmen were told that the Osinbajos and the groom’s family opted…

  • Why construction workers need insurance cover

    — 16th March 2018

    Maduka Nweke, [email protected]    08034207864, 08118879331 Lack of understanding of insurance often makes only very few people patronise insurance products. Even those that buy insurance services often need to be convinced and assured that they are not investing in white elephant projects. The apathy with which people treat insurance products and those selling insurance them…

  • Stricter control, deformation survey’ll curb building collapse –Adesina

    — 16th March 2018

    Maduka Nweke The Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS) has warned that quality survey management and lasting building structures will be imperiled if stricter control and accurate survey and other things are not checked. This will also result to monumental dangers to lives and property without full compliance with international best practices by the government and…

  • Land Use Charge: We have no deal with Lagos govt –Alpha Beta

    — 16th March 2018

    Maduka Nweke Contrary to published media reports on the relationship between Alpha Beta Consulting and the controversial Lagos State law on Land Use Charge (LUC), the former has revealed that it has no contract with the Lagos State government in execution of the state’s newly-introduced land use law. The disclaimer is coming as tempers flare…

  • Make housing affordable to Nigerians –Knightstone boss urges FG

    — 16th March 2018

    Zika Bobby Managing Director of Knightstone Properties Limited, Adeniyi Adams, has called on government at all levels to make houses affordable for all in Nigeria. Formerly Adaksa Nigeria Limited, Knightstone, since inception in 2005, has been able to move from a commercial and property developer to a real estate and construction company. “We have never…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share