OSINBAJO

Osinbajo, Ayogu Eze  in private meeting 

— 21st August 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday, held a private meeting with former Chairman, Works Committee in the 7th Senate, Ayogu Eze.

Eze arrived the Villa at about 2:00pm.

He was accompanied by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang.

Ayogu Eze, who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator representing Enugu North from 2007 to 2015, aspired for the ticket of the PDP to run for the governorship position in Enugu State in 2015.

He lost to the eventual winner and present Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Last week, Eze had defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

