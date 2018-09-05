Osinbajo, Atiku clash over restructuring

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Incumbent Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and former vice president Atiku Abubakar have drawn the battle line over whether Nigeria should be restructured or not.

In open letters, both men have locked horns, as they canvass their different positions and even attacking one another.

While Osinbajo is opposed to the idea, Atiku has remained its proponent.

Atiku drew the first blood when he faulted Osinbajo’s stance on restructuring, who, while fielding questions from a cross-section of Nigerians at a town hall meeting in Minnesota, the United States of America, Osibanjo had said: “The problem with our country is not a matter of restructuring and we must not allow ourselves to be drawn into the argument that our problems stem from some geographical restructuring. It is about managing resources properly and providing for the people properly, that is what it is all about.”

In a series of tweets, Abubakar argued: “It is desirable, in fact, you may even say it is required to establish, nurture and sustain a strong and effective democratic government.

“Restructuring is not just about the devolution of powers to the states, it is about transforming the respective roles of the federal, state and local governments to perform more efficiently in matters of territorial as well as economic governance.”

Osinbajo, in his response to a piece, titled “Osinbajo got it wrong on restructuring,” accused Atiku of promoting a ‘vague’ concept of restructuring.