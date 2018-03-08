The Sun News
Latest
8th March 2018 - FAAN security arrests 2 Immigration officers for attempted human trafficking
8th March 2018 - Buhari vows to tackle farmers-herdsmen killings
8th March 2018 - Kaduna LG polls: APC aspirant withdraws from race over crisis
8th March 2018 - Federal Government donates relief materials to internally displaced in Edo
8th March 2018 - Kidnapping: Couple jailed for 37 yrs pleads for pardon
8th March 2018 - Umahi orders arrest of dep. Chief of Staff
8th March 2018 - Minor cabinet reshuffle in Bayelsa
8th March 2018 - Synagogue Church, engineers must face trial over collapsed building, says court
8th March 2018 - Senate to reintroduce gender ‘Affirmation Action’ bill soon – Stella Oduah
8th March 2018 - Imminent famine in Benue, Governor Ortom warns
Home / Cover / National / Osinbajo at 61 prays for greater, prosperous, peaceful Nigeria

Osinbajo at 61 prays for greater, prosperous, peaceful Nigeria

— 8th March 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo turned 61 Thursday, March 8, a day set aside to celebrate International Women’s Day by the United Nations.

He had gone about his activity for the day, including receiving a delegation of bank CEOs, among other things.

Osinbajo was treated to a surprise birthday celebration by a few members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Water Resources, Suliaman Adamu, Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udoma, Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emiefele, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters –Senate, Senator Ita Enang, and his staff and aides.

In his short remarks, he said, “I’m grateful to God for preserving my life. It’s just exciting to be one year older. I think we are gradually getting to that class of individuals who are called senior citizens and I think in some way it places greater responsibility. But I’m immensely grateful to God and thank everyone for the surprise.”

On his prayer for Nigeria as he turns 61, Osinbajo said, “I pray that our country will be greater and greater, that it will prosper and that we will experience true joy and true peace.”

Earlier, Secretary to the Government Boss Mustapha said the get-together was to share in the Vice President’s special day.

“We are gathered to share with you on this very auspicious day. Our prayer is that God will continue to watch over you, continue to fill you will wisdom and understanding, that at every point in time as you counsel with Mr. President you will give him godly counsel, that he will depend on you for insights into the governance of this country; and for those of us working with you, we will receive direction to take this country forward and to greater heights,” Mustapha said.

Osinbajo later took pictures with FEC representatives, aides, as well as women to mark the International Day for Women.

The 61-hour nonstop-praise concert in commemoration of his 61st birthday celebration earlier announced by the The Chaplain of the Aso Villa Chapel, Pastor Seyi Malomo, was put off.

The event was to be jointly organised by the Aso Villa Chapel, in conjunction with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Malomo had in a statement on February 17th said the essence of the gathering was to acknowledge the grace and blessing of God over Nigeria “because He has given us the finest of leadership – the President and the Vice President.”

The event had been slated for 6 a.m. on Monday, 5th March, at Sharon Ultimate Hotel, Garki, with the last 7 hours held at the National Christian Centre, from 12 noon to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 7th.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 8th March 2018 at 6:15 pm
    Reply

    It is not prayers. It is the Sword- only the Sword decides. Peace is only with the Sword- if you annihilate and erase the enemy on your God given native land in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world, you will have peace on your God given native land. If you have the Sword, the enemy will not come to you. If you have the Sword, the enemy will not come to you. If you avenge the enemy’s killings, it is justice. Prosperity is only possible under the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be defended with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. Nothing on earth will keep the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FAAN security arrests 2 Immigration officers for attempted human trafficking

— 8th March 2018

Louis Ibah Security personnel from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) attached to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos on Thursday arrested two officials from the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) for attempting to illegally traffic some Nigerian girls out of the country through the airport. The arrested officers were simply identified as O….

  • Buhari vows to tackle farmers-herdsmen killings

    — 8th March 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his intention to address the farmers-herdsmen violence that has claimed several lives across the country. He described as gory and inhuman the killing of innocent people in Benue, Taraba and Zamfara states where many people were displaced and communities destroyed. President Buhari disclosed this on Thursday during a town…

  • Kaduna LG polls: APC aspirant withdraws from race over crisis

    — 8th March 2018

    Sola Ojo, Kaduna A Chairmanship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Kaduna state, Shunom Adinga, has withdrawn from the race. Adinga, who had declared interest to contest the position of chairman of Kagarko local government area, said he was at a loss where to pick his nomination form since the…

  • Federal Government donates relief materials to internally displaced in Edo

    — 8th March 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky , Benin City The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) has donated food and educational materials worth millions of Naira to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Edo State. Presenting the items to the management of the camp at Uhogua, Edo State, the Commission’s Federal Commissioner Sadiq Umar-Faruq said…

  • Kidnapping: Couple jailed for 37 yrs pleads for pardon

    — 8th March 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba A partially-blind 71-year old man, Lucky Ishaka, and his 56-year-old wife, Margaret, who were jailed for 37 years have appealed to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and the state Chief Judge to grant them pardon. The couple, who has six children, was jailed for conspiracy, armed robbery and kidnapping in 2012…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share