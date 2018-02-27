The Sun News
Latest
27th February 2018 - Osinbajo, Aregbesola: Pray for safe return of abducted Dapchi Girls
27th February 2018 - South Africa moves to seize white-owned land without compensation
27th February 2018 - Fresh Crisis looms in Nasarawa, residents desert homes for safety
27th February 2018 - Kanu not in Ghana, IPOB says Army spreading “Fake News”
27th February 2018 - Herdsmen sack over 5000 from Makurdi community – spokesman
27th February 2018 - Defiant Russians sing banned national anthem after winning Ice Hockey gold
27th February 2018 - Buhari blames government inactivity on Executive, National Assembly face-off
27th February 2018 - DSS arrests abductors of Americans, Canadians
27th February 2018 - FG reads riot act to board chairmen, members
27th February 2018 - IPOB mourns Joe Achuzia
Home / Cover / National / Osinbajo, Aregbesola: Pray for safe return of abducted Dapchi Girls

Osinbajo, Aregbesola: Pray for safe return of abducted Dapchi Girls

— 27th February 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, the wife of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, and Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State, have called on Nigerians to pray fervently for the safe return of the 110 girls abducted by Boko Haram insurgents from Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, last Monday.

Mrs Osinbajo noted that Nigerians must realise the need to be their brothers’ keepers at a trying time as this, especially by praying that the missing girls have a safe return.

She however pointed out that kidnappers too have mothers, sisters and possibly daughters, and must not put fellow mothers, sisters and daughters of other people in undue panic and sorrow by kidnapping innocent girls.

The duo spoke at the opening ceremony of a two-day conference of Osun Officials’ Wives Association (OSUNWA) tagged: “Virtuous Woman: Pushing for Greater Development.”

Aregbesola called on the participants to observe a one-minute prayers for the safe release of the abducted girls.

He urged them to ask God to touch the hearts of the insurgents to hasten the release of the girls and other victims that are in their captivity.

He mentioned that ‎women are central to life, stressing that they are guarantors and caretakers of the human race. 

“I want to use this opportunity of this gathering, being a gathering of mostly women to ask that we all stand up and pray for the safe return of the girls that are supposed to be in schools that were kidnapped by some criminals in the northern part of our country,” Aregbesola said.

“Let us pray for the safety of the girls and their return. We should all as women and Nigerians  pray to God to touch the hearts of the criminals to hasten the release of those innocent girls and those with the same experience‎,” he added.

“Don’t fail to let your conference address the issue of those cowards who adopted our girls, tell them in your resolutions that if they are not cowards, they should stop denying innocent girls their freedom, but face soldiers who are in the region for peace keeping,” he added.

Mrs Osinbajo, while speaking further, tasked women to assess themselves and ensure that they are pushing for greater development by participating in their civic responsibilities such as voting during elections and participation in active politics.

“The challenges we face as a nation today is a product of our negligence to civic responsibilities as women and mothers. What is development today may not be considered as development tomorrow. That is why we need a greater development through women participation in the efforts for nation building,” she said.

“We need to assess ourselves as individuals, women, mothers and as wives‎ of government officials, particularly on the need to impact on our collective lives and in the lives of the people,” she added.

Mrs Sherifat Aregbesola stated that the conference was organized on the need to further enlarge the frontiers of human development.

“Our development focus will embrace training in skills and economic empowerment, creation of awareness and intervention in critical health-related issues, civic and development policy advocacy among others,” she said.

“A similar association has attained a lot of mileage in our sister states. We are happy to note that recently, Ondo inaugurated its own association. This is a good development which promises to create a stronger bond and enhanced integration among women in the South West,” Mrs Aregbesola said.

The Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, called on women to be virtuous and take their rightful place and contribute to the  progress of society.

“A virtuous woman is someone who is foresighted. ‎That woman must be noble. A virtuous woman therefore plays a major role in development. I therefore congratulate the wife of the governor of Osun on bringing up this programme,” he said.

Dignitaries at the occasion include wives of the governor of Ekiti, Lagos and Oyo states, Mrs Feyisetan Fayose, Mrs Bolanle Ambode and Mrs Florence Ajimobi respectively among others.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

3 Comments

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 27th February 2018 at 7:44 pm
    Reply

    It is not prayers. It is the Sword- either you kill the enemy or the enemy will kill you- that is the rule of engagement in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Nothing on earth will keep the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this territory of the natives. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this territory of the natives. War is what happens if democratic decision of majority is not respected. War is legitimate instrument by law to defend democratic decision of majority. Natives of this territory of the natives has Disintegrated- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, with economic cooperation and assistance etc. which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world- education, employment, job, salary, pension, social securities, business, public infrastructures, amenities etc. Anyone who do not respect the Disintegrated Republics of the natives, is suffering insanity and must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Peace is only with the Sword- if you annihilate and erase the enemy on your God given native land, you will have peace on your God given native land under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. The so-called military, police etc. are the enemies on your God given native land attacking and killing natives of this territory of the natives of in disguise as so-called herdsmen- either you kill and erase them on your God given native land or they will kill and erase you on your God given native land. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Tony 27th February 2018 at 9:37 pm
    Reply

    Pray for what? It’s about time the southern Nigeria stood up against these nomadic politicians from the North. Why is it that any southerner that is declared wanted by the FGN is tracked down and instantly eliminated.? Name them . Anini , shina Rambo ,vampire , Don Waney but the case is different with bad eggs from the north. It is obvious that criminals like the leader of boko haram is enjoying immunity having been killed 99 times by the Nigeriian army and still alive.

  3. Tony 27th February 2018 at 10:45 pm
    Reply

    Tomorrow the FGN will tell us they are negotiating with boko haram for the release of the dapchi girls . It was the chibok girls yesterday today the dapchi girls . Is this how the North who apparently created boko haram planned to scavenge the one billion dollars loan to fight the insurgency ravaging the North?

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Osinbajo, Aregbesola: Pray for safe return of abducted Dapchi Girls

— 27th February 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, the wife of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, and Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State, have called on Nigerians to pray fervently for the safe return of the 110 girls abducted by Boko Haram insurgents from Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, last Monday. Mrs Osinbajo…

  • South Africa moves to seize white-owned land without compensation

    — 27th February 2018

    Bloomberg Constitutional Review Committee to report back by Aug. 30 Opposition party EFF proposed motion to allow land seizures South African lawmakers agreed to the principle of land expropriation without compensation, and will review the Constitution to cater for this. Parliament’s Constitutional Review Committee will report back to lawmakers on changes to section 25 of…

  • Fresh Crisis looms in Nasarawa, residents desert homes for safety

    — 27th February 2018

    Linus Oota, Lafia Thousands of men, women and children have reportedly deserted their homes in Assakio, a community in Lafia local government area of Nasarawa state for fear of being attacked. The development is as a result of information reaching the people of fresh tribal clashes between the youths of Alago and Eggon in the north central state….

  • Kanu not in Ghana, IPOB says Army spreading “Fake News”

    — 27th February 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha  The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that only the Nigerian Army and Federal Government know the whereabouts of its leader Nnamdi Kanu, denying rumors that Kanu and his wife were spotted in Accra, Ghana.  The separatist group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, reacting to the rumors, described the news…

  • Herdsmen sack over 5000 from Makurdi community – spokesman

    — 27th February 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Despite Military Exercise Ayem Akpatuma in place in Benue State, herdsmen have allegedly sacked over 5,000 residents of Mbatoho community in Mballagh Council Ward of Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue state capital from their homes. Community spokesman John Tehemen disclosed this when he led some members of the community on Tuesday…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share