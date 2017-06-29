Osinbajo approves appointments of INEC commissioners

From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has approved the appointment of Resident Electoral Commissioners.

Director (Press) Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Bolaji Adebiyi, in a statement, said the appointees have been confirmed by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and therefore the appointments are with immediate effect.

The commissioners are Professor Godwill Obioma (Abia), James Lorliam Apam (Benue), Dr. Nwachukwu Orji (Ebonyi), Dr. Iloh Joseph Valentine Chuks (Enugu) Dr. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda (Plateau), Umar Ibrahim (Taraba), Mr. Emeka Ononamadu Joseph (Imo) and Obo O. Effanga (Cross River).

Others are Prof. Francis Chuckwemeka Ezeounu (Anambra), Dr. Briyai O. Frankland (Bayelsa), Ibrahim Abdullahi, (Adamawa), Agboke Mutiu Olaleke (Ogun) and Hussaini Halilu Pai (FCT).

All the commissioners are newly appointed with exception of Alhaji Ahmad Makama (Bauchi), who was reappointed.