The Sun News
Latest
12th June 2017 - Osinbajo appoints aide for Buhari
12th June 2017 - Quit notice: North’ll lose more if Igbo leave – S’ West Ndigbo leader
12th June 2017 - BREAKING: Buhari okays Osinbajo to sign 2017 Budget
12th June 2017 - Be prudent with handling finances, Ortom charges elected LG chairs
12th June 2017 - 4 killed in C’River cult war
12th June 2017 - Igbo quit notice: Lalong vows to protect S/East corps members
12th June 2017 - Herdsmen’s activities tarnishing Buhari’s good image – Cleric
12th June 2017 - Human capacity building, our major priority – Chief of Air Staff
12th June 2017 - Don’t take our land, Anambra community begs FG
12th June 2017 - Aguleri-Umueri crisis: Monarchs, ASATU move to broker peace
Home / National / Osinbajo appoints aide for Buhari

Osinbajo appoints aide for Buhari

— 12th June 2017

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has approved the appointment of Barr. Ismaeel Ahmed as the senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Investment Programmes.

Ismaeel is a member of All Progressives Congress (APC) Board of Trustee.

Ismaeel hails from the ancient city of Kano. He graduated from University of Abuja with a Law degree, a Master of Arts in International Relations and Diplomacy from Webster University in the USA, and an LL.M from University of Chicago IL, USA.

In 2011, Barrister Ismaeel contested the House of Representatives seat to represent his constituency in Kano State. Since then, he has been in the forefront of gathering young professionals and progressives under one umbrella to represent the interests of the youth and negotiate a gradual shift of power from the elders.

Until his appointment, Barrister Ismaeel served as member, Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and national Chairman of the All Progressives Youth Forum (APYF), a youth body under the APC. Until his appointment, Barrister Ismaeel served as member, Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Osinbajo appoints aide for Buhari

— 12th June 2017

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has approved the appointment of Barr. Ismaeel Ahmed as the senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Investment Programmes. Ismaeel is a member of All Progressives Congress (APC) Board of Trustee. Ismaeel hails from the ancient city of Kano. He graduated from University of Abuja with a Law degree,…

Share

  • Quit notice: North’ll lose more if Igbo leave – S’ West Ndigbo leader

    — 12th June 2017

    From: WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, South-West and Ekiti State, Chief Nathaniel Amaechi Uzomah, has said that the northerners stand to lose more if Igbo obey their quit notice and vacate the north. The Igbo leader was reacting to a quite notice/three month ultimatum served on the Igbo in the north by some…

    Share

  • BREAKING: Buhari okays Osinbajo to sign 2017 Budget

    — 12th June 2017

      From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has given his consent that Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, to sign the 2017 Appropriation Bill into law, in the interest of the nation’s economy. This was announced by the Senior Special Assistant to Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu said in a statement. The N7.441 trillion 2017 budget,…

    Share

  • Be prudent with handling finances, Ortom charges elected LG chairs

    — 12th June 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has charged elected council chairmen in the state to be prudent in handling the finances of their respective councils. The Governor, who gave the charge while swearing in the council bosses at the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) Square, in Makurdi, on Monday, stated that it…

    Share

  • 4 killed in C’River cult war

    — 12th June 2017

    From: JUDEX OKORO, Calabar Four persons have been reported killed following a bloody clash among three rival cult groups in Cross River State. While three persons were killed in Ogoja as a result of cult war between the Vikins and the KKK in Abakpa, Ogoja Local Government Area in the  northern part of the state,…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share