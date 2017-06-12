Osinbajo appoints aide for Buhari

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has approved the appointment of Barr. Ismaeel Ahmed as the senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Investment Programmes.

Ismaeel is a member of All Progressives Congress (APC) Board of Trustee.

Ismaeel hails from the ancient city of Kano. He graduated from University of Abuja with a Law degree, a Master of Arts in International Relations and Diplomacy from Webster University in the USA, and an LL.M from University of Chicago IL, USA.

In 2011, Barrister Ismaeel contested the House of Representatives seat to represent his constituency in Kano State. Since then, he has been in the forefront of gathering young professionals and progressives under one umbrella to represent the interests of the youth and negotiate a gradual shift of power from the elders.

Until his appointment, Barrister Ismaeel served as member, Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and national Chairman of the All Progressives Youth Forum (APYF), a youth body under the APC.